Read full article on original website
Related
nddist.com
SRS Distribution Acquires Marsh Building Products
McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced Friday that it has acquired Marsh Building Products Inc., a leading distributor of residential and commercial building products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Headquartered in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, Marsh was founded in 1989 by brothers Ken and Mike Middleton, and...
nddist.com
Galco Acquires Zesco
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Galco Industrial Electronics Inc. announced that it has acquired Zesco Inc., a regional automation solutions provider located in Brecksville, Ohio. “The acquisition of Zesco further positions Galco as a global leader in the industrial automation and motion control industry,” said Allison Sabia, president and CEO of Galco. “Zesco’s expertise and experience with the world’s top brands in industrial automation combined with Galco’s extensive offering in the industry is a win-win for their customers and ours.”
nddist.com
Stellar Industrial Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply named previous, multi-year winner 3M has as its supplier of the year for 2022. The two companies collaborated to save 61 joint customers nearly 22.5% in customer Documented Cost Savings during 2022. The company also announced Brady, Master Fluid Solutions and Walter Surface...
nddist.com
Applied Industrial Sales Up 21%; Earnings Jump 41%
Applied Industrial Technologies said Thursday that sales rose more than 20% while earnings per share jumped more than 40% in its latest fiscal quarter. The company responded by sharply raising its forecast for the remainder of the year. Applied’s net sales climbed from $877 million in the previous second quarter...
nddist.com
New Cementex Arc Rated Face Shields
Cementex (Burlington, NJ) highlights the Cementex 17 Cal/cm2 Arc Rated Face Shield (AFS-180) with hard hat. The AFS-180 features a molded shape to provide minimal distortion with exceptional Visible Light Transfer (VLT). This face shield will be included in the Category 2 Contractor, UltraLite and Feature Series PPE kits. They are in stock and available to ship immediately.
nddist.com
Highly Configurable Yale Lift Trucks
Yale Materials Handling Corporation (Greenville, NC) rolls out the first lift trucks in its new Series N lineup with the introduction of counterbalanced models available in the 4,000-to-7,000-pound capacity range. Built on a scalable platform, not only does the Yale Series N offer strong productivity, operator ergonomics and a low total cost of ownership, it allows material handling operations to option up based on their unique needs.
Comments / 0