MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Galco Industrial Electronics Inc. announced that it has acquired Zesco Inc., a regional automation solutions provider located in Brecksville, Ohio. “The acquisition of Zesco further positions Galco as a global leader in the industrial automation and motion control industry,” said Allison Sabia, president and CEO of Galco. “Zesco’s expertise and experience with the world’s top brands in industrial automation combined with Galco’s extensive offering in the industry is a win-win for their customers and ours.”

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO