Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canfor closing mills and pellet plant as it restructures operations to 'create a more sustainable footprint'
VANCOUVER, Canada -- Canfor Corp. is closing one sawmill and pellet plant and temporarily closing a second sawmill. The actions will affect nearly 500 workers, and remove approximately 750 million board feet of annual production capacity. The announcement comes just weeks after the company announced it will permanently shut down...
woodworkingnetwork.com
U.S. imports of hardwood plywood grow by 25%
U.S. imports of hardwood plywood grew by 25%, according to the Decorative Hardwoods Association. Through November of last year, imports of hardwood plywood grew by nearly 25% in value to more than $2 billion and almost 8% in volume to more than 3.1 billion square feet. These dramatic increases follow a 35% growth in volume in 2021. Indonesia and Vietnam drove growth in 2022, as the value of imports from Indonesia increased by a whopping 55% and imports from Vietnam grew by 33%.
woodworkingnetwork.com
LIGNA 2023 returns with a renewed focus
HANNOVER, Germany -- More than 90,000 professional visitors from the woodworking and wood processing sectors are expected to attend LIGNA, the world's largest trade fair for woodworking and wood processing plants, machinery and tools. Hundreds of vendors spread through seven categories of machinery, plant and technology from across the entire...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Colonial Saw to demo latest Lamello technologies at CCE/WPE FL
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Lamello USA, a division of Colonial Saw Company, will demonstrate the Zeta P2 machines and P-System joinery, along with the Cabineo CNC connector system, at the Closets Conference and Expo/Wood Pro Expo Florida. The co-located events take place April 13-14 at the Palm Beach County...
Comments / 0