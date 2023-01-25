ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Brady to step down from school board

Erin Brady, who was re-elected in November to a second term representing Williston in the Vermont Legislature, said she will not seek re-election to the Champlain Valley School Board. Her term expires in March. Brady, a high school teacher in the Colchester School District, has been on the school board...
Ludlow citizen on Jeopardy Jan. 27

LUDLOW, Vt. – Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vt., is set to compete on America’s favorite quiz show on Jan. 27 on WPTZ-TV (NBC). Please check your local listing for additional information or visit www.jeopardy.com.
Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday

LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont

Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
Vermont woman found dead in her driveway

DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visiting the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
Ti's forgotten souls forgotten no longer

Angel Connection expands, plans for Ti animal shelter are underway. TICONDEROGA | In the North Country, it’s not unusual to spot animal tracks in the snow. On Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, it’s even less unusual to see little footprints winding and leading to the dumpsters, alleys and back of storefronts. However, these don’t belong to woodland creatures; rather, these trails are the sad visual evidence of the area’s stray and feral cat problem, an issue that the Angel Connection is tackling like never before.
Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community

By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals.  While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Hartford hires new top cop

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford Wednesday announced they have hired a new chief of police after nearly a two-year search. Gregory Sheldon comes to Hartford from the Rutland City Police where he spent more than 21 years. He takes over for Phillip Kasten, who stepped down back in February 2021. Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail led the department before he left for a job in Barre last March.
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
The Upper Valley residents, businesses prepare for Wednesday night snowstorm

LEBANON, N.H. — Hardware stores like LaValley Building Supply in West Lebanon saw an increase in business Wednesday ahead of this evening's storm. Customers have been stocking up on shovels, ice melt and roof rakes. Local business owners have been outfitting their stores or trucks with salt, shovels and car scrapers.
