Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
willistonobserver.com
Brady to step down from school board
Erin Brady, who was re-elected in November to a second term representing Williston in the Vermont Legislature, said she will not seek re-election to the Champlain Valley School Board. Her term expires in March. Brady, a high school teacher in the Colchester School District, has been on the school board...
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow citizen on Jeopardy Jan. 27
LUDLOW, Vt. – Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vt., is set to compete on America’s favorite quiz show on Jan. 27 on WPTZ-TV (NBC). Please check your local listing for additional information or visit www.jeopardy.com.
5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists
Haymaker Bun Company of Middlebury is among the first-ever nominees for outstanding bakery, a new category. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 Vermont chefs, restaurants and drinking establishments among James Beard Awards semifinalists.
Antiques Dealer Brian Bittner Steps Up With a New Showroom of Old Objects
Once upon a time, "going antiquing" meant edging through a packed and poorly lit space, trying to discern the treasures among the detritus. It was fun, but it was also dusty and cold. Many antiques stores of that type in Vermont have closed over the past two decades as the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday
LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief
Gregory Sheldon, whose first day as chief will be Feb. 6, has spent more than 21 years with the Rutland City Police Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief.
tourcounsel.com
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont
Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked
Patricia Duff, 60, was cited Thursday evening following an investigation by Vermont State Police. She will be arraigned next month on charges of false pretense and grand larceny. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked.
NEWS10 ABC
Vermont woman found dead in her driveway
DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visiting the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
suncommunitynews.com
Ti's forgotten souls forgotten no longer
Angel Connection expands, plans for Ti animal shelter are underway. TICONDEROGA | In the North Country, it’s not unusual to spot animal tracks in the snow. On Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, it’s even less unusual to see little footprints winding and leading to the dumpsters, alleys and back of storefronts. However, these don’t belong to woodland creatures; rather, these trails are the sad visual evidence of the area’s stray and feral cat problem, an issue that the Angel Connection is tackling like never before.
New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield
James Hines, 53, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine. He’s the fifth person indicted on those charges. A sixth individual has been added to the indictment, but the person’s name is redacted. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield.
Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community
By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals. While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Hartford hires new top cop
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford Wednesday announced they have hired a new chief of police after nearly a two-year search. Gregory Sheldon comes to Hartford from the Rutland City Police where he spent more than 21 years. He takes over for Phillip Kasten, who stepped down back in February 2021. Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail led the department before he left for a job in Barre last March.
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
US Route 7 car accident kills pedestrian in Bennington
Bennington Police were dispatched to US Route 7 for a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian on Friday, January 27. Police report a man had been struck by a tractor-trailer in the area of the Vermont State Office complex.
WCAX
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
WCAX
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business earlier this month. The Gilmore Home Center burned down on Jan. 15. Fire investigators weren’t able to determine exactly where it started but they say it was not suspicious. They say the...
mynbc5.com
The Upper Valley residents, businesses prepare for Wednesday night snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Hardware stores like LaValley Building Supply in West Lebanon saw an increase in business Wednesday ahead of this evening's storm. Customers have been stocking up on shovels, ice melt and roof rakes. Local business owners have been outfitting their stores or trucks with salt, shovels and car scrapers.
