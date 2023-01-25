Read full article on original website
Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving a tractor trailer left a pedestrian dead in Bennington. Bennington Police say on Friday night around 10:00 p.m. a man ran into traffic near the Vermont State Office. Police say he was later struck by a tractor trailer heading south on Route 7.
Newport fire captain given new sledgehammer after using tool when diving into river to clear submerged car
NEWPORT, N.H. — Nearly six months after diving into a river to clear a submerged car, Newport's fire captain received a very special surprise. Officials said Capt. Miller jumped into action last July after learning there might be a child inside. He took a metal sledgehammer, swam out to...
DUI charges after truck slides off road in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williamstown on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road in a snowbank on Vermont Route 14 at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police identified Stephen Ford, of Williamstown, as the driver.
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business earlier this month. The Gilmore Home Center burned down on Jan. 15. Fire investigators weren’t able to determine exactly where it started but they say it was not suspicious. They say the...
Man arrested for assault in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that happened on January 26, at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, had caused pain and/or bodily injury to a...
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
Single-vehicle crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM — A 39-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash with injuries in Topsham yesterday. The crash took place on Schoolhouse Road at around 7:30 p.m. The driver was identified as Kevin Buckland, of Topsham. According to the report, Buckland attempted to negotiate a sharp curve, when his...
Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief
Gregory Sheldon, whose first day as chief will be Feb. 6, has spent more than 21 years with the Rutland City Police Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief.
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked
Patricia Duff, 60, was cited Thursday evening following an investigation by Vermont State Police. She will be arraigned next month on charges of false pretense and grand larceny. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked.
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield
James Hines, 53, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine. He’s the fifth person indicted on those charges. A sixth individual has been added to the indictment, but the person’s name is redacted. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield.
Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
