Ludlow, VT

WCAX

Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving a tractor trailer left a pedestrian dead in Bennington. Bennington Police say on Friday night around 10:00 p.m. a man ran into traffic near the Vermont State Office. Police say he was later struck by a tractor trailer heading south on Route 7.
BENNINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges after truck slides off road in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williamstown on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road in a snowbank on Vermont Route 14 at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police identified Stephen Ford, of Williamstown, as the driver.
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Killington

KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that happened on January 26, at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, had caused pain and/or bodily injury to a...
KILLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police identify woman found deceased outside Rupert home

RUPERT — Police have identified a woman found deceased outside her home in Rupert on Saturday. Linda Eliason, 76, was located in the driveway of her residence on Sykes Hollow Road at around 6:20 a.m. Police say Eliason appears to have died from exposure to the elements following a...
RUPERT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Topsham

TOPSHAM — A 39-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash with injuries in Topsham yesterday. The crash took place on Schoolhouse Road at around 7:30 p.m. The driver was identified as Kevin Buckland, of Topsham. According to the report, Buckland attempted to negotiate a sharp curve, when his...
TOPSHAM, VT
WCAX

NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
BOW, NH
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
RUPERT, VT
WCAX

Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
WARREN, VT

