Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them
Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
The Drugstore Cream a Dermatologist Always Recommends to Patients With Dry, Cracked Elbows
Now is the time of year when our always-dry areas get even drier, and our elbows are one of the biggest perpetrators. Whenever Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington, DC, has a patient managing dry, cracked elbows, she always tells them to slather on the Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm from Aveeno.
Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
Our Favorite Products for Going Plastic-Free in Every Step of Your Beauty Routine
A well-honed beauty routine is all about me time. Both the a.m. and p.m. iterations provide a space to (hopefully) slow down, gaze in the mirror, and primp. Unfortunately, the moment you expand that me to an all-encompassing we, you may be forced to reckon with the abundance of plastic that collectively features in our personal care products.
I Tried Magic Sleek, and Can Now Give My Thick, ‘Unmanageable’ Hair a Salon-Smooth Blowout in 6 Minutes
All my life, I've had unmanageably thick and wavy hair. While others seem to be able to blow dry their hair in 10 minutes, it's always taken me at least an hour and a half to style mine into something presentable—which has led to heat damage and a lot of wasted time. I've been through countless products that claimed they could reduce my dry time, but none of them lived up to their promises. So when I heard about Magic Sleek, a salon treatment that promises to make styling thick hair as easy as possible, I was skeptical yet intrigued... and at that point, willing to try anything.
I Washed My Hair With Density-Boosting Caffeine and Biotin-Infused Shampoo and Conditioner for 2 Weeks—The Results Were Eye Opening
All my life, I’ve had fine hair. Up until recently, though, it’s been quite full. See, that’s where so many people get it wrong—just because you have fine hair, doesn’t mean you have thin hair. Where the term "fine" speaks to the density of each individual strand, the term "thin" refers to the overall fullness (and scalp coverage) of your hair. And like I said, up until recently, scalp coverage wasn’t an issue for me. But for whatever reason, after turning 30, I started to notice that my hairline (which has admittedly been a bit receded for a while, thanks to years of ultra-high, ultra-tight messy buns) was looking sparse overall.
I’m a skincare expert – 3 products I’d want on a desert island to fight aging, including a ‘powerhouse’ staple
A SKINCARE expert has revealed her three must-have anti-aging skincare products if she ever happened to find herself stranded on a deserted island. Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell), the senior esthetician at New Beauty and Wellness in Westport, Connecticut, described her marooned must-haves to The U.S. Sun. Adell admitted that if she...
This New $18 Body Scrub Made My Rough Skin Dolphin-Smooth in a Single Wash
In the heated debate on showers vs. baths, I’m a shower person all the way. But I still love to use products that help ritualize the experience, and turn showers into a special, rejuvenating treat. That’s where Versed’s new Buff It Out AHA Exfoliating Body Scrub ($18) comes in. It uses a combination of physical and chemical exfoliators to gently *buff* away dryness and dullness, and reveal smoother, brighter-looking body skin. The buzzy (and affordable) scrub makes a lot of promises—to polish away those pesky chicken bumps (also known as KP or keratosis pilaris), target hyperpigmentation, and clear up body breakouts for “skin as smooth as glass,” so I was obviously really excited to test it out. And spoiler alert: I was sold at first scrub.
Drinking Alcohol Before Bed Is Ruining Your Sleep Quality, According to a Neuroscientist and a Neurologist
A glass of wine may help you wind down after a long day at work, but it's definitely not doing you any favors in the bedroom. The truth is drinking alcohol affects your sleep quality, which can have a number of effects on your health and wellness. That's why when you stop drinking alcohol, you might actually notice that your mood improves, your skin clears up, and you feel more rested. So, if you rely on a glass of wine to relax and fall asleep, know that even just one drink greatly diminishes the quality of that sleep, says neuroscientist Kristen Willeumier, PhD, and author of the book Biohack Your Brain: How to Boost Cognitive Health, Performance & Power.
Cindy Crawford’s Anti-Aging Skin & Haircare Brand Is Now at Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Hair thinning, dullness, dehydration, breakage and dryness can happen for a variety of reasons, like hot tools and environmental stressors. But sometimes it’s just age. And that’s OK! Aging is great! But when you want your hair to look full, voluminous and a little more like it did before, look no further than Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty. The supermodel knows a thing or two about hair, especially since everyone tried to copy her look in the ’80s and ’90s. Crawford co-developed...
‘I’m an RD, and These Are the 5 Gut-Friendly Foods I Keep Stocked in My Freezer at All Times’
Whether you come from an ingredient household or not, having a few RD-approved frozen food staples in your fridge at all times is never a bad idea, especially when you’ve had an incredibly busy day juggling a CVS-receipt-long list of tasks to accomplish. If you're following along with Well+Good's...
‘I’m a Dermatologist With Keratosis Pilaris—These Are the Skin-Care Products I Use Every Day’
Anar Mikailov, MD, has dealt with keratosis pilaris, a skin condition that results in bumps on the skin (often referred to as "chicken skin" or "strawberry legs") since he was in high school. "I became quite embarrassed and tried to develop a tan every summer specifically to camouflage these bumps," he says. Once he was in medical school and realized what the bumps were, he started the standard forms of treatment: chemical exfoliation with ingredients like salicylic and lactic acid.
Is Morning the Ideal Time of Day To Poop for a Healthy Digestive System? Here’s What a Gastro Says
Some people shy away from talking about bowel movements… but I’m certainly not among them. To borrow from the title of a popular children’s book, everyone poops—so if you ask me, there’s no need to be coy about it. As a matter of fact, there are many merits of diving into the details of toilet talk, especially when you feel like something may be off, or if you’re unsure of what’s “normal” and what isn’t.
msn.com
Ask an expert: Does cinnamon help decrease blood sugar levels?
Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. There is not enough evidence to suggest that using cinnamon can help decrease sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association doesn't recommend relying on cinnamon as a way to reduce blood sugar levels.
Experts Say Big Change Starts with Little Wins—and These 8 CVS Products Can Help You Prove the Theory
It’s a tale as old as time: You go into the new year with lofty wellness goals for yourself… then a week later you realize there are still only 24 hours in the day, and that having a 10-step skin-care routine on top of taking daily yoga classes and starting a gratitude journal just isn’t realistic for you.
The Beauty Products I’m Repurchasing (Again and Again) in 2023
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm After many years of searching for the perfect lip butter I unknowingly found it within the ever-growing offering from Summer Fridays. I shouldn’t have been surprised by this discovery given the brand’s cult status but with equal parts nourishment, shine and subtle fragrance it’s a mainstay in my everyday routine. Summer Fridays... The post The Beauty Products I’m Repurchasing (Again and Again) in 2023 appeared first on Grazia USA.
We Asked A Dermatologist What To Look For In Under-Eye Patches
More than just a way to show off your self-care practices, here’s what under-eye patches actually do.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is What You Need To Know About Preventing and Treating Windburn”
Unless you live under a rock without a phone (and without social media apps on said phone), you’ve likely heard of the “I’m Cold” makeup trend making rounds on TikTok and Instagram. With over 193 million mentions of #imcoldmakeup on TikTok, it’s safe to say people all over the world are in love with the look of flushed, wind burnt cheeks. But as pretty as a pink cheek-and-nose combo can look, it’s important to remember that it’s only advisable when created with makeup. After all, windburn can be seriously damaging to the skin. With that in mind, we chatted with NYC-based board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD. Ahead, learn how to prevent and treat windburn, along with what causes it in the first place.
‘I’m an Esthetician, and I Won’t Leave Home Without This $6 Moisturizer Any Time I’m In Cold Weather’
Whether you're off on a ski trip or headed to explore a cold new city, winter vacations are perfect for enjoying cool, crisp air. But as good as it feels to breathe in that air, it can seriously dry out your skin—especially if you're more accustomed to warmer temps. When Mila Davis, an esthetician in Morristown, New Jersey, is headed to a colder climate, she doesn't leave without a bottle of Eucerin's $6 healing cream.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0