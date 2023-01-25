ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

WTVM

Uptown Columbus to host Sip and Shop in February

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is bringing Sip and Shop to the Fountain City. The Sip and Shop event will be held at The Columbus Trade Center, on Thursday, February 2. Sip and Shop will last from 5pm until 8pm. While at the Sip and Shop, ticket holders may...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika

OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
OPELIKA, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job. 21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply. “It ain’t nothing...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Work Source Georgia, Columbus-Muscogee Consolidated Government to host career fair next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday January 31, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be a career fair at the Columbus Civic Center. The career fair is sponsored by Work Source Georgia (Lower Chattahoochee) and the Columbus Consolidated Government. Amongst the expected employers are the Columbus Airport, Peachtree Mall, Job Corp, Georgia Power, Columbus-Muscogee Consolidated Government, IEC and Veterans Administration.
COLUMBUS, GA
tourcounsel.com

Southlake Mall | Shopping mall in Morrow, Georgia

The Southlake Mall, is a very good size, where you can find many stores, a food court, spaces to hang out and much more. On the other hand, its great diversity in stores make this site one of the best for shopping in Georgia. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK,...
MORROW, GA
WTVM

Doctors appointments come to students and staff at school in Harris Co.

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - In just a few days, Park Elementary will have new telehealth technology available for students and staff to have a medical appointment in the comfort of their school building. The partnership funded through various grants and community funding. It’s all part of the Harris County School...
HAMILTON, GA
WRBL News 3

How did you end up on the streets? Some of those counted in Columbus homeless count answer that question

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early Tuesday morning, about three dozen volunteers working across Columbus and Phenix City counting the region’s homeless population. Home for Good’s annual Point in Time count puts names and faces on the homeless problem. John was sleeping under the Oglethorpe Bridge when Home for Good volunteers found him before the sun […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff have bee extradited to Opelika

Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. and his wife Ruth land in Opelika after being arrested on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. in connected to the death of Opelika Jane Doe. Vickerstaffs, arrested in connection to the death of Amore Wiggins, extradited to Opelika. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff, who were both arrested in...
OPELIKA, AL

