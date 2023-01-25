Read full article on original website
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to host Sip and Shop in February
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is bringing Sip and Shop to the Fountain City. The Sip and Shop event will be held at The Columbus Trade Center, on Thursday, February 2. Sip and Shop will last from 5pm until 8pm. While at the Sip and Shop, ticket holders may...
Local community group offering variety of free classes and resources to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One local community group and non-profit is working to help citizens of the Fountain City meet their physical, financial, relational, spiritual goals and much more at no cost. U.S. Army Maj. (Ret.) Dewayne Webb founded Lakebottom All About Family Fitness (AAFF) in Oct. 2020, which offers free workouts to everyone in the […]
WTVM
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
Home for Good: Homeless count shows a 13.5% increase for East Alabama and West Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Home for Good, a United Way Agency, released the numbers for its annual local homeless count. Both East Alabama and West Georgia saw an increase in homeless population compared to the 2022 count. Through Monday night and early Tuesday morning, 276 people were counted both in shelter and out in the […]
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
WTVM
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
WTVM
Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job. 21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply. “It ain’t nothing...
WTVM
Work Source Georgia, Columbus-Muscogee Consolidated Government to host career fair next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday January 31, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be a career fair at the Columbus Civic Center. The career fair is sponsored by Work Source Georgia (Lower Chattahoochee) and the Columbus Consolidated Government. Amongst the expected employers are the Columbus Airport, Peachtree Mall, Job Corp, Georgia Power, Columbus-Muscogee Consolidated Government, IEC and Veterans Administration.
tourcounsel.com
Southlake Mall | Shopping mall in Morrow, Georgia
The Southlake Mall, is a very good size, where you can find many stores, a food court, spaces to hang out and much more. On the other hand, its great diversity in stores make this site one of the best for shopping in Georgia. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK,...
WTVM
WTVM trailer, full of donated coats, stolen from Columbus dry cleaning business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities are searching for a trailer stolen from Master Kleen Dry Cleaners on River Road. The trailer, owned by WTVM-TV, was full of coats donated by viewers in the station’s recent Coat Drive. The theft occurred around 1AM Friday morning. The WTVM Coat Drive...
WSB-TV’s Convoy of Care fills 4 tractor-trailers for Griffin tornado victims
ATLANTA — Following the devastation caused by multiple tornadoes January 12, WSB-TV Channel 2 has once again partnered with law enforcement, nonprofit organization Caring for Others, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, and others to lead an effort to bring disaster relief to communities ravaged by the storm. On Thursday,...
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WTVM
Doctors appointments come to students and staff at school in Harris Co.
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - In just a few days, Park Elementary will have new telehealth technology available for students and staff to have a medical appointment in the comfort of their school building. The partnership funded through various grants and community funding. It’s all part of the Harris County School...
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
How did you end up on the streets? Some of those counted in Columbus homeless count answer that question
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early Tuesday morning, about three dozen volunteers working across Columbus and Phenix City counting the region’s homeless population. Home for Good’s annual Point in Time count puts names and faces on the homeless problem. John was sleeping under the Oglethorpe Bridge when Home for Good volunteers found him before the sun […]
WTVM
Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
WTVM
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
Opelika-Auburn News
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff have bee extradited to Opelika
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. and his wife Ruth land in Opelika after being arrested on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville, Fla. in connected to the death of Opelika Jane Doe. Vickerstaffs, arrested in connection to the death of Amore Wiggins, extradited to Opelika. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff, who were both arrested in...
wrbl.com
Troup County School System holds groundbreaking for new Rosemont Elementary campus
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System held a groundbreaking on Thursday for the new Rosemont Elementary School. The new school will be located next to the previous one and is set to be completed in fall 2024. Superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, was in attendance and told...
