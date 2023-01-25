Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...

10 DAYS AGO