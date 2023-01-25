Read full article on original website
'Outlander's' Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Tease New Collab and Fans Have Theories
Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are up to something—but we're not totally sure what it is. The fan-favorite Outlander duo took to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 28 to announce that they are once again joining forces on a new mystery project. "We are back together," Heughan, 42, is heard...
See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit
Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city. While he was in town, the 76-year-old entertainer met up with fellow music icons, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow and Emmylou Harris—and he's got photo proof. In what was almost too much talent for...
Why Rick Astley Is Suing Rapper Yung Gravy
Young rapper Yung Gravy is staring down the barrel of a new lawsuit filed by Rick Astley this week. The ever-viral singer says that Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, ripped off his hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" without obtaining the proper permissions. According to Reuters, the...
‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang Says Peacock “Is The Most Happening Thing In Pop Culture” With Shoutouts To ‘The Traitors’ & ‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’
Bowen Yang is talking about his love for Peacock and gave a shoutout to The Traitors and The Real Housewives of Miami. When the Saturday Night Live star made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he was asked about the latest happenings in pop culture. Yang did not hesitate in professing his admiration for the streamer and particularly for a housewife from RHOM. Related Story ‘The Traitors’ Season 1 Winner Has Been Crowned Related Story Andy Cohen Apologizes For Screaming At Larsa Pippen During The 'RHOM' Season 5 Reunion: "I Don't Like Screaming At Women" Related Story Peacock Axes 'Dead Day' From Julie Plec &...
‘The Challenge’: Tori Thinks Jordan’s Romance With Nurys Is Revenge for Her Fessy Hookup
The Challenge star Tori Deal briefly moved on with castmate Fessy Shafaat after her breakup with Jordan Wiseley. All three returned for season 38’s Ride or Dies, where Jordan began pursuing rookie Nurys Mateo in front of his ex. Tori recently admitted she thinks the romance was his “response” to her now-infamous trip to Turks and Caicos with Fessy.
Sylvester Stallone Dated Vanna White
Can we buy an "O" for "OMG?" Vanna White and Sylvester Stallone were an item back in the day!. The Wheel of Fortune staple and action star were a cute couple in 1988, attending the White House Correspondents Dinner together that April. The Buffalo News reported that the pair first...
See Kim Kardashian Appear Completely Makeup-Free in Rare Video
In the words of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian "woke up like this!" The reality star, 42, took to TikTok to share a video of her with a bare face, giving fans a glimpse into her natural beauty and simple morning routine. The beginning of the video showed a rare candid...
Todrick Hall Reveals How 'Ellen' Scandal Affected Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Todrick Hall is opening up about his late friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' in the wake of his death. The performer recently spoke with Page Six about the pressure the DJ was feeling in the time leading up to his death by suicide last month, which Hall says stemmed from the scandal surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Boss worked, in recent years.
Fans Side With 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant About Misleading Categories
Wheel of Fortune is, once again, drawing scrutiny from fans after a contestant pointed out a discrepancy in the beloved game show's categories and questions/answers appropriately matching up. On a Jan. 26, 2023, episode of the broadcast, Ben of California pointed out that he "wouldn't consider jogging fun and games"...
