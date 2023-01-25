Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Yardbarker
Yankees linked to another free-agent left fielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative and patient approach filling the vacant left field position. While Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will have a crack at the starting job during spring training, that hasn’t stopped general manager Brian Cashman from connecting with several free-agent options and trade targets.
KSDK
Why the Cardinals aren't spending money like the Padres, Mets, Dodgers | Locked On Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — Spending is way up in baseball, especially in the National League, as we've seem from a number of St. Louis Cardinals' league-foes like the Padres, Mets, Dodgers and Phillies. While the Cardinals have typically been a successful franchise without the over-spending we see in L.A. and...
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension
The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract. The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million. Breaking news: The Mets are in... The post Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Why the Yankees should refuse to trade Gleyber Torres this off-season
The New York Yankees have no reason to trade infielder Gleyber Torres at the present moment. At 26 years old, Torres is coming off of a bounce-back 2022 season, hitting .257 with a .310 OBP, 24 homers, and 76 RBIs. This was the first time since 2019 he hit double-digit homers, recording a 44.9% hard-hit rate, 10.7% barrel rate, and 90.4 exit velocity, the three highest metrics in his career.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Cardinals Sign Andrew Suarez To Minor League Deal
The Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed lefty Andrew Suarez to a minor league contract and invited him to Spring Training. He’ll provide some left-handed depth and a potential bullpen option after spending the past two seasons pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization (2021) and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (2022).
Yardbarker
Ex-Guardians Gold Glove-Winning Catcher Reportedly 'In Talks' With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox still are considering plenty of options. Boston has had question marks at catcher with just Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster. The Red Sox were linked to former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy but weren't able to get a deal down before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
Yardbarker
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
Former MVP Candace Parker to sign with champion Aces
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Former two-time MVP Candace Parker announced on social media Saturday that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. She also won the 2016 title playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.
Royals Review
Royals Review Radio: Royals Open Week with Flurry of Trades!
The Kansas City Royals are making moves, and the RRR crew is here for it! Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker all sit down to discuss the benefits of trading Michael A. Taylor, Adalberto Mondesi’s legacy in Kansas City, and more! Plus, some classic Royals Review Reviews! Tune in to today’s episode for all things Royals.
