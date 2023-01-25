The Late Permian Mass Extinction (LPME) was the largest such in event in the Earth’s history, decimating between 80 and 90 percent of life on our planet. However, the causes of this devastating event and the ways in which it unfolded are not yet fully understood. By analyzing mercury from Siberian volcanoes that ended up in sediments in Australia and South Africa, a team of researchers led by the University of Connecticut (UConn) has managed to shed more light on this mass extinction’s causes and timeline.

