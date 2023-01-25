Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Rare cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain
In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
Plants in the mint family may help produce new medicines
Plants in the mint family are rich in chemical molecules that give distinctive scents and flavors to their leaves. The mint family (Lamiaceae) is the sixth largest family of flowering plants and includes many familiar species, apart from mint itself, such as basil, rosemary, peppermint, lavender, sage and coleus. The aromatic and flavorful compounds produced by these plants function to attract pollinators and to deter herbivores, and they have been essential in driving the diversification of this large group of plants.
New clues about Earth's largest mass extinction event
The Late Permian Mass Extinction (LPME) was the largest such in event in the Earth’s history, decimating between 80 and 90 percent of life on our planet. However, the causes of this devastating event and the ways in which it unfolded are not yet fully understood. By analyzing mercury from Siberian volcanoes that ended up in sediments in Australia and South Africa, a team of researchers led by the University of Connecticut (UConn) has managed to shed more light on this mass extinction’s causes and timeline.
Prairie voles can form bonds without oxytocin
Oxytocin – the so-called “love hormone” – has been considered for decades to be essential for the development of social attachments in a variety of animal species. However, according to a new genetic study led by the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Stanford University, prairie voles can still form enduring attachments with their mates and provide parental care even without oxytocin receptor signaling.
Feelings of gratitude reduce the negative effects of stress
Scientists have long known that stress can significantly affect humans, impacting their health and well-being by causing high blood pressure and increasing the risk of coronary heart disease and cardiovascular morbidity. Thus, better understanding our reactions toward stress and finding out if there are any factors that can play key stress-buffering roles is crucial for improving cardiovascular health. Now, a team of scientists led by the Maynooth University and the University of Limerick in Ireland has found that gratitude has a major stress-buffering effect on both reactions to and recovery from acute psychological stress.
Cancer drug could extend lifespan
A team of researchers led by the University of Auckland in New Zealand has recently found that long-term treatment of middle-aged (one year old) healthy mice with a drug currently used to combat cancer – called Alpelisib – can increase their lifespan by an average of ten percent to around three years.
Dead salmon can boost the growth of wildflowers
A new study led by the Simon Frasier University (SFU) has found that nutrients from salmon carcasses can significantly alter the growth and reproduction of plant species in the surrounding habitats, even causing some flowers to grow larger and more plentiful. This is the first study documenting the connection between salmon and coastal plant growth and reproduction, while shedding light on how the impact of climate change on the rivers and streams traveled by salmon could help inform ecosystem planning and management.
Seaweed farming could boost food security, yet preserve nature
Expanding global seaweed farming could address food security, biodiversity loss and climate change challenges. A new study from the University of Queensland finds that seaweed offers a sustainable alternative to meet the world’s growing need for food and materials. “Seaweed has great commercial and environmental potential as a nutritious...
Amazon heat drives changes on the other side of the globe
A recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change has found that, although the Amazon rainforest and the Tibetan Plateau are located on different sides of the globe, changes in the South American ecosystem caused by global warming could trigger changes in the vicinity of the Himalayas. “Logging, road...
Flu viruses are more flexible than expected
Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society (ACS) reveals that proteins on flu viruses are actually flexible, tilting and waving in a “breath-like” motion. According to the experts, these proteins could be used to better defend against the flu. “The main antigenic targets of...
Sea level rise will cause widespread impacts sooner than expected
Current models of sea level rise suggest the most widespread impacts will occur after sea level has risen by several meters. A new study using updated models has instead found that the biggest increases of inundation will occur after the first two meters of sea level rise, covering more than twice as much land as older models predicted.
Our earliest relatives from the Arctic have been discovered
The Eocene Period (cc. 43 to 66 million years ago) was a time of intense global warming, providing an important case study of how ecosystems react to changing climates. By examining fossils from the Ellesmere Island in Canada, a team of researchers led by the University of Kansas has found evidence of a warm, swamp-like environment around 52 million years ago, despite half the year experiencing Arctic harsh winter darkness. Based on fossil fragments of jaws and teeth, the experts identified two new species of primates – Ignacius dawsonae and Ignacius mckennai – that are our first known relatives from this ancient Arctic ecosystem.
