Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin Shares Lengthy ‘Thank You’ Video on Instagram
It’s the first time the 24-year-old has publicly spoken out since his cardiac arrest.
Albany Herald
Report: 49ers' Dre Greenlaw fined for hit on Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was fined $10,609 by the NFL for his unnecessary roughness penalty on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, NFL Network reported on Saturday. Greenlaw, 25, lowered the boom on Elliott while the running back was out of bounds after a 9-yard pass play during...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Albany Herald
NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction
Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Albany Herald
Report: Ravens interview Georgia OC Todd Monken
The Baltimore Ravens interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken this week about their vacant OC position, NFL Network reported Saturday. Monken, whose Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships, is eyeing a return to the NFL and is also scheduled to meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per the report.
Albany Herald
Championship Sunday: 10 prop picks
Maybe you missed the window to take advantage of the teeter totter Bengals-Chiefs line this week or can't get a firm grip on a favorite for the NFC Championship at Philadelphia between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Books are rolling out the red carpet with prop bet markets expanded...
Albany Herald
Report: Pacers' Myles Turner agrees to 2-year, $60M extension
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner agreed on a two-year, $60 million contract extension, ESPN reported on Saturday. Per CAA Sports, Turner's representation, the deal includes an additional $17.1 million renegotiation on his 2022-23 salary.
Albany Herald
Reports: Rays finalizing extension for 3B Yandy Diaz
The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a three-year, $24 million contract extension with third baseman Yandy Diaz, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The deal reportedly includes a club option for a fourth season in 2026.
