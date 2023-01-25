Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology
“I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”
CoinDesk
Australian Crypto Exchange Digital Surge to Pay Back Creditors After Losing $33M on FTX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Troubled Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge has been bailed out after creditors approved a long-term recovery plan, the company said in a statement shared with CoinDesk. The Brisbane-based exchange is said to have held...
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Milo Launches Crypto Loans
Milo, a financial technology company that is reimagining the way crypto and global consumers access financial solutions, announced the launch of its new crypto loan product. This launch means that digital asset-holders will now have the opportunity “to use their cryptocurrency as collateral to access loans, ranging in value from USD $10K – $200K and larger on a case-by-case basis.”
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
The Future of Banking: When Will We No Longer Need Cash?
In 1950, Americans could pay for dinner at a restaurant even if they left their money at home for the first time in history. That was the year Diners Club introduced the world's first credit card. See...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
CNBC
Are digital wallets safe? Here’s what to know as the battle between big banks and Apple Pay heats up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of ‘shockingly’ resilient consumers—but they’re just about spent
Experts weigh in on the latest GDP report. Was the fourth quarter the economy’s final hurrah?
Binance processed nearly $350 million in bitcoin for Russian 'money laundering engine' Bitzlato, report says
Binance reportedly processed $346 million bitcoin for Bitzlato, the shuttered crypto exchange US authorities say was a money laundering operation.
cryptogazette.com
Just In: Apple, Netflix, Binance and Coinbase Are Among Creditors Owed Money by FTX
According to the latest reports, it seems that there are new court documents revealing that collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes money to a slew of marquee businesses, including Apple and Netflix. Check out the latest reports below. According to the latest reports coming from the online publication the Daily Hodl,...
investing.com
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why
Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
cryptogazette.com
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero
Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
Digital payments giant Stripe considers going public within one year
Within the next 12 months, executives at Stripe told employees that the company will either list itself on the stock market or allow employees to privately sell shares.
