Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
2025 California receiver Marcus Harris recaps unofficial visit with the Buffaloes
2025 receiver prospect Marcus Harris was part of the first wave of visitors that rolled through Boulder for Colorado's Elite Underclassmen Weekend. Playing on a star-studded offense at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, Harris hauled in 25 passes for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore last fall. "I...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Harbor's visit to Oregon & Rashada's to TCU, Clemson & Colorado host elite recruits
On the latest episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we start with five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and preview the Washington (DC) Archbishop Carroll's official visit to Oregon. The Ducks have 247Sports No. 10 class and are also working to add Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra Top247 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant as well. Top247 quarterback...
Coach Prime announces staff additions
Patrick Hill has been out recruiting for the Buffaloes throughout the month of January, but he was not formally announced as Colorado's new defensive tackles coach until Friday evening. Hill joins the Buffs after serving as a defensive analyst for LSU in 2022. He assisted Jamar Cain with the Tigers' defensive line and helped LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo develop into a third-team All-American.
Closer look at notable recruits attending the Buffaloes' Elite Underclassmen event
The list of prospects heading to Boulder to attend the Buffaloes' first Elite Underclassmen Weekend under Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders continues to grow. With more than 50 recruits from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes expected to be on Colorado's campus this weekend, BuffStampede.com takes a look at some of the headliners. We start with 15 highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class...
Denver blanks Colorado College, takes first game of Gold Pan series this season at packed Ball Arena
While Colorado College's Kaidan Mbereko may have stolen the big night at Ball Arena with a handful of highlight reel saves, Magnus Chrona continues to cement his place as one of the top goalies in program history. The senior goaltender played some of his best hockey as Denver won its...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders’ visit with Colorado superfan goes viral
Deion Sanders has certainly made a splash since becoming head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. While he has yet to coach one game, Coach Prime has been making headlines and making it clear how committed he is to turning the Buffs back into winners. He’s also winning some hearts and minds, including those of one very special 98-year-old Colorado superfan.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
lamarledger.com
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster
By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
Denver mother killed in fatal crash involving DU basketball star was driving for Uber
Tuesday night, Mason Rothman attached a cross to a traffic light pole at the corner of Buchtel and University boulevards where his wife took her last breath. It said: “In memory of our beloved Katharina R.” decorated with two heart balloons. Katharina Rothman, 42 of Denver, was driving a passenger in an Uber just before 2 a.m. Sunday when police say she was hit by a driver who ran a stop sign going 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. Rothman was killed and her...
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
This $5 Million Castle Rock Home Has a Nuggets Basketball Court
This home has baller status. Basket baller status to be exact as it has a custom Denver Nuggets indoor basketball court and it is even equipped with a locker room. This home located at 6428 Country Club Drive in Castle Rock is selling for an asking price of $5 million on Realtor.
Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb endorses Leslie Herod mayoral campaign
Former Mayor Wellington Webb endorsed Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod for Denver mayor, the Herod campaign announced Wednesday. In the announcement, Webb said Denver is on the verge of going one of two ways and believed Herod is what the city needs to steer it in the right direction. Webb cited her ability to bring people together and get things done.
247Sports
