ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Judy Blume Gets the Sundance Doc Treatment

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zd78k_0kR9iAqA00

Names: Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok

Sundance project: Codirected the documentary “Judy Blume Forever.”

More from WWD

Notable past credits: Emmy award-winning doc “Very Semi-Serious,” about New Yorker cartoonists.

Their first Sundance premiere: “It’s always been a dream to premiere a film at Sundance. We’ve come here several times as moviegoers and as fans and supporters of friends who have had films here,” says Wolchok. “After the last few years, it’s so neat to be able to watch the film in a theater full of people and to see their reactions, hear their reactions, and feel their reactions. It’s something you can’t get any other place.”

How it came about: “Like thousands and thousands of kids have been doing for decades, I wrote a ‘Dear Judy’ letter,” says Pardo, asked how she recruited Judy Blume as the subject of her latest documentary, codirected with Wolchok. Several weeks after sending her initial e-mail to Blume, the author responded. At first, Blume wasn’t sure she wanted a documentary made about her life — plus, she was busy with her bookstore down in Key West.

“[Blume] was hesitant, but the door was always open,” Pardo adds of that early connection. “So I kept in touch for a long time. And then finally, after about a year and a half, we met for the first time and then about six months later, finally she said yes.”

That “yes” came in February 2020. Now, three years later, the director duo — who met while students in Stanford’s MFA documentary program — debuted their completed Judy Blume documentary at Sundance.

What’s next: 2023 is a big year for Blume. In addition to the documentary, the famed 84-year-old author, known for YA classics like “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has also authorized two screen adaptations of her works. (Mara Brock Akil is currently adapting “Forever” for a Netflix series; “Are You There God” will be released theatrically by Lionsgate later this spring.)

The documentary includes sit-down interviews with Blume, vérité footage of the author with her two children, archival clips and interviews with authors and actresses who were inspired by Blume’s writing, including “Girls” creator Lena Dunham and “Pen15” star Anna Konkle.

“Those two shows, they feel like would never have been made had they not read Judy Blume,” says Wolchok. “Reading sort of democratizes everyone because it’s just you and the book and the words on the page. It’s really a beautiful, pure, simple connection between the reader and the words, and it doesn’t matter how famous you are or how young or how old you are.”

What surprised them: Asked whether they discovered anything surprising about the writer while making the documentary, Pardo returned to the topic of Blume’s tenacity. Many of Blume’s books have been banned by school districts and parents throughout the years, censorship that the author has consistently pushed back against. The film includes a notable 1984 TV interview with conservative commentator Pat Buchanan, which features a zesty pushback by Blume.

“She fought expectations in so many different ways: cultural expectations for women, for housewives in the ’60s, and going up against censors,” says Pardo. “I always knew she was a trailblazer, but the depth of that and the ways in which that played out were surprising to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5xFa_0kR9iAqA00
Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jill Biden Embraces Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress With Floral Motifs at White House Reception

Jill Biden rang in the Lunar New Year with a reception and celebration at the White House on Thursday, wearing a dress featuring the traditional holiday colors. The first lady had on a red dress with a multicolored floral pattern, with yellow as one of the prominent colors. Biden’s dress was custom and designed by One/Of. The brand said in an Instagram post that it was “an honor and privilege to have the opportunity” for Biden to wear one of its designs.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Meagan Good Is Dark and Lovely’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Meagan Good has a new role under her belt.  Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.  At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and...
WWD

Oprah Winfrey Adds Playful Twist to Businesswear in Sequined Bronze Suit to Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Los Angeles Premiere

Oprah Winfrey made a glittering arrival in a Brunello Cucinelli sequined suit to the premiere of “The 1619 Project” on Thursday in Los Angeles. The details included a bronze-sequined blazer and a matching pair of straight-leg pants. The jacket had a sharp collar and two side pockets. Her trousers were also decked in a bronze color, giving her outfit a liquid-metal effect. More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleSundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Underneath she wore a white button-up shirt with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
digitalspy.com

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews

Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
People

Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction

One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
UTAH STATE
Variety

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)

The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch

When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
SHOOT Online

"A Thousand and One" Wins Sundance U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize

Other Grand Prize recipients are "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project," "The Eternal Memory" and "Scrapper" “A Thousand and One,” a drama about an impoverished single mother and her son in New York City, won the Sundance Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” was awarded the top prize in the U.S. documentary category. This year’s winners were announced at an awards ceremony Friday afternoon in Park City, Utah, which included an Audience prize for the documentary “ 20 Days in Mariupol.”
PARK CITY, UT
New York Post

‘American Psycho’ author Bret Easton Ellis’ new book is even more disturbing

Bret Easton Ellis writes bloody books. His notorious novel “American Psycho” features Patrick Bateman, one of literature’s most memorable serial killers, and was famously cancelled by Simon & Schuster just months before it was due to be sent to the printers, citing “aesthetic differences over what critics had termed its violent and women-hating content.” It was certainly not the author’s only brush with the macabre. About the only thing that excites his disaffected characters in “Less Than Zero” is a snuff film; “Glamorama” includes a gang of models turned terrorists. And “The Informers” includes murder and suicide, castration and corpse mutilation, and the drinking of blood during...
Variety

‘The Mole Agent’ Director Maite Alberdi Talks Sundance Doc ‘The Eternal Memory’

Providing a masterclass in empathy, Chilean documentarian Maite Alberdi lends a certain whimsy to her works that forage hope amidst roving sadness. She manages to extract each ounce of charm from her subjects and, as in her study of aging and isolation in Oscar-nominated “The Mole Agent,” she continues to showcase a zest for life in the protagonists in her latest feature. “The Eternal Memory,” her follow-up to “The Mole Agent,” was the subject of double news on Friday, walking off with the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary – the section’s top plaudit – just hours after MTV Documentary Films...
ComicBook

Stephen King Teases Trailer Release for The Boogeyman

Stephen King fans were given the good news last week that the upcoming adaptation of his novel The Boogeyman would no longer be an exclusive Hulu release and would be landing in theaters, but today the author himself took to Twitter to tease that the first trailer for the film would be arriving this weekend. With the film being in development for years and with no official looks at the film having been unveiled, fans are surely curious about how the project will be embraced in a new medium, and we might be finding out how it looks this weekend. The Boogeyman is slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy