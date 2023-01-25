ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure

Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

WTF? HOUSTON Ranked The Dirtiest City in America.

A lot of people are kicking the tires on possible destinations for their summer vacation right now . . . and if FILTH isn't on your list of must-haves, you may want to consider this:. There's a new list of the DIRTIEST cities in America, which takes into account things...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Thursday for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 and an EF3 tornado hit parts of the Houston area. The tornadoes caused massive damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Editor's note: The...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Counting Houston's homeless population one person at a time

HOUSTON — Getting people off the streets has been Houston's goal for many years -- the city has been working to get the homeless into more permanent housing. Houston has been recognized nationally for its progress to reduce homelessness by providing housing. The numbers in the Greater Houston area...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

This Houston Representative says potential state takeover of HISD was his idea

State Rep. Harold Dutton (D-Houston) said a potential state takeover of Houston Independent School District was his idea, dismissing the notion that Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican officials were first to suggest mediating operations of the state's largest school district. This week, the District 142 representative took full responsibility...
HOUSTON, TX

