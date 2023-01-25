Read full article on original website
Manpreet Singh makes history as first Sikh female judge elected in Harris County
HOUSTON - Houston recently made history by electing its first Sikh female judge. Manpreet "Monica" Singh, was sworn in early January, and she will be serving in the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No. 4. Born and raised...
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
9 subpoenas served to various Houston-area leaders by AJ Armstrong's defense team, ABC13 has learned
In all, ABC13 has learned AJ Armstrong's lawyers subpoenaed nine witnesses - almost all leaders in the community - as part of their bid to keep a third murder trial in Harris County.
Volunteers continue recovery efforts to help those impacted by Tuesday's tornado
PASADENA, Texas — It will be a long road to recovery for those hit by Tuesday's tornado. On Saturday, cleanup efforts were still underway in Pasadena and Deer park, two of the hardest-hit areas. Pasadena resident Brice Cruz's elderly parents were among those counting their blessings. "Both of them...
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure
Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
First look at tornado as it passes through Baytown
Several tornadoes hit the Houston area Tuesday. Here's a look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
Disaster relief groups working to help recovery efforts after tornado tore through SE Houston
DEER PARK, Texas — On Friday, teams from one of the largest disaster relief groups in Texas were on the ground in Deer Park after a tornado tore through the community on Tuesday. As utility crews lined Hillshire Drive in Deer park to restore power to the area, trained...
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
'More than a number' | Meet the people helping Houston's homeless
Knowing where to deploy resources across the city depends on a physical count that's done every year. In 2022, there were about 3,200 homeless on the streets.
4 Harris County residents face federal charges in fake nursing diploma scheme
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several Harris County residents are facing federal charges after a Florida-based school sold fake nursing diplomas, according to authorities. Ludnie Jean, Serge Jean, Simon Itaman and Anna Itaman are four of the 25 people nationwide arrested in connection with the scheme. Investigators said three Florida-based...
Pasadena, Deer Park joint recovery center helping residents get back on their feet after tornado
PASADENA, Texas — Tornadoes caused significant damage to buildings and homes in Deer Park and Pasadena on Tuesday. As people looked to rebuild, The City of Pasadena and Emergency Management Office announced a joint disaster recovery center for Pasadena and Deer Park residents to help navigate people through resources available to them.
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
'Died protecting him' | Missouri City man takes in grandson after mother dies in fire
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Troy Lard is now the legal guardian of his four-year-old grandson Markyus 'Ky' Lard. The day before Christmas Eve a fire started in the unit below Ky and his mom, Marissa Lard’s, apartment in Iowa. That fire took his mother’s life and left Ky fighting to survive.
WTF? HOUSTON Ranked The Dirtiest City in America.
A lot of people are kicking the tires on possible destinations for their summer vacation right now . . . and if FILTH isn't on your list of must-haves, you may want to consider this:. There's a new list of the DIRTIEST cities in America, which takes into account things...
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Thursday for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 and an EF3 tornado hit parts of the Houston area. The tornadoes caused massive damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Editor's note: The...
Deer Park, Pasadena ISDs impacted by tornado, storm that devastated communities
Pasadena ISD will reopen all campuses today except hard-hit Beverly Hills Intermediate. Meanwhile, Deer Park ISD is offering free meals to children in the area.
Counting Houston's homeless population one person at a time
HOUSTON — Getting people off the streets has been Houston's goal for many years -- the city has been working to get the homeless into more permanent housing. Houston has been recognized nationally for its progress to reduce homelessness by providing housing. The numbers in the Greater Houston area...
This Houston Representative says potential state takeover of HISD was his idea
State Rep. Harold Dutton (D-Houston) said a potential state takeover of Houston Independent School District was his idea, dismissing the notion that Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican officials were first to suggest mediating operations of the state's largest school district. This week, the District 142 representative took full responsibility...
HCSO: DWI driver hurt after hitting deputy's vehicle in Montgomery County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a Harris County deputy's vehicle who just finished arresting a chase suspect. It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when the chase ended on the Eastex Freeway and FM 1314 near Porter. We're told the deputies tried...
