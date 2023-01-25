Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Mercer residents charged in Jan. 6 uprising seek to represent themselves
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Mercer County couple facing multiple felony charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol building more than two years ago has filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asking that they be permitted to represent themselves at trial.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Chamber names their Ambassador of the Year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce named their Ambassador of the Year Friday morning. The honor goes to a chamber member that has put in extra time at events, work to get chamber membership renewals, and attend committee meetings. Points are earned and this year's top garner and ambassador of the year is Katy Page of Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Lima. She says for her it just makes sense to get involved.
Lima News
Volbert named coordinator for visiting exchange students
LIMA — Matthew Volbert has been appointed local coordinator for the International Cultural Exchange Services. This new opportunity will allow Volbert to work with international high school students and the local families that host them. He feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council sends electric aggregation ordinance to a third vote
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council voted on bringing the issue of electric aggregation to the ballot in May. An ordinance to allow Lima residents to vote on aggregating their electricity did not pass and was sent to be read again Thursday, Jan. 26. If the issue is put on the ballot and passed by voters, a select number of Lima residents would qualify for an opt out contract that would lock in their electricity rate for two years.
hometownstations.com
Employers adjusting for the times was the topic at Allen County Chamber's breakfast
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Everybody knows that it's an "employee's market" when it comes to jobs right now, but should employers give up their standards when hiring?. Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce members heard this morning that times have changed and businesses may want to tweak their policies and benefits to attract and retain employees. With the effects of the pandemic and the retirement of the baby boomers, there are fewer people in the workforce. This has given employees options that they are not afraid to use.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
westbendnews.net
Paulding County Land Bank meets To Discuss Bids
The Paulding County Land Reutilization Committee (aka Land Bank) met here recently to discuss the State of Ohio Brownfield remediation program and updates. Topping the discussion was the awarding of the demolition bid for the old Paulding Theatre building and neighboring old Western Auto building. The Western Auto building was donated to this demolition project by local residents Bob & Gretchen Noneman.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
No Public Updates on Murdered Businessman
A Springfield, Ohio business owner Thomas (Tom) Gill was murdered in his SUV on January 5, 2023, near the intersection of Kenton and Burt St. in Springfield, Ohio. On January 9, 2023, a candlelight vigil was held for Gill included in attendance was Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett, Chief of Police Allison Elliott, Assistant Mayor Rob Rue, employees, and many members of the community. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the family of Mr. Gill held a public memorial service in which many members of the community paid their final respects to a man that night, one week after his murder would have celebrated his 25th year in business. Thomas Gill Obituary.
hometownstations.com
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
WANE-TV
Union Street Market to add 3 more vendors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The list of companies who call Union Street Market home will soon be adding three more to the ledger. Buyamba Sandwich Company, Kateen’s Floral Designs and Grabill Amish Pastries have each started setting up their own kiosks as they prepare for their grand openings.
hometownstations.com
Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a facility at Gateway Commerce Park
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They are building the future of "student transport" and they will be doing it right here in Allen County. Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a $220,000 facility off of Jay Begg Parkway at Gateway Commerce Park. Today, Allen County commissioners were the last to approve a 10-year 95% tax abatement on the new construction for the school and shuttle bus company. Pegasus is investing 30 million dollars into the project to build electric and hydrogen-powered buses.
WANE-TV
Zillow listing shows Fort Wayne estate for just under $3.7M
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A recent listing on Zillow shows a large estate near Homestead High School going for a hefty sum of just under $3.7 million. The estate, located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S., consists of 6,846 square feet and features a plethora of rooms and amenities along with two ponds.
Akron Leader Publications
Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order
SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
Times-Bulletin
‘Thundersnow’-storm hit Van Wert Wednesday
If you thought you heard summer thunderstorm rumbles late Wednesday morning you were probably correct. A unique but not totally unheard of phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow,’ occurred in the local area between 10:30 a.m. and noon. It was caused by the instability and intensity of the low pressure that created the snowstorm.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 13-19
Austin Buchholz was appointed to the Putnam County Law Library Resources Board by Putnam County Municipal Court Judge Chad Niese. He was appointed to serve the remaining term commencing Jan. 1, 2022. The appointment is effective immediately. New Cases. Sarah S. Shea, Fort Jennings, v. Ryan A. Shea, Ada; divorce...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
Lima News
Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday
As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
Megabus launches in the Miami Valley
The intercity bus service, Megabus, is launching Wednesday, Jan. 25. The service will include connections to cities like Columbus, Fort Wayne and Chicago.
Comments / 3