ReArch Welcomes Two
South Burlington, VT – ReArch Company announced that Evan Kelley and Stacey Bevins have joined its team. Kelley joins the field team as a superintendent with nearly a decade of industry experience working in New England. In his previous position as a superintendent in Boston, he completed several projects over $15 million. His construction experience spans across many industries, and he brings with him a strong project portfolio in multi-family housing, historic renovation, and healthcare.
BW Kennedy & Co.’s Journey to Becoming a Leader in Life Science Construction
Submitted by BW Kennedy & Co. In 2023, BW Kennedy & Co. is a leading Boston-area builder that puts in place over $150 million in construction volume annually, primarily for life science clients and developers that specialize in this sector. However, when founded 14 years ago in 2009, the company consisted of Brian Kennedy and two employees working on small construction projects for repeat clients.
