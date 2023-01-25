ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch This Couple Transform Their Garage Into Stunning Mudroom

By Shawna Davis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swENQ_0kR9asWS00

A mudroom may not be something you think about when purchasing your first home, however, it is something you’ll for sure grow to appreciate if you do have one. As many folks may or may not know, a mudroom is a space in a home where people can take off the outdoor clothing and shoes, store their yard tools and even clean their pets; it’s truly a necessary space to have in your home.

However, if your home isn’t equipped with this amazing space, perhaps take a queue from TikTok users @phlippingourhome and transform your garage into a dreamy mudroom!

As you can see in the quick video , the couple originally had a small section in the corner of their garage with random boxes, wire shoe racks that held multiple pairs of shoes and was just an overall afterthought space. However, in the next clip, we’re shown the same exact space received a dreamy makeover that included fresh paint over the stairs and wood-paneled walls, a shoe organizer with a shelf that houses their sunglasses, a bench that has cubby shelves that holds the couple’s everyday shoes and a closet with hangers that holds their coats.

Much like the fellow TikTok users in the comment section, I’m in love with this beautiful mudroom !

