ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman Makes Lampshade out of Thrifted Dress

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rH0A_0kR9aXBJ00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Lampshades can come in all different kinds of shapes, materials - such as paper mache - colors, as well as fabrics . Or even an old dress. Yes, you read that correctly.

Vintage collector and owner of the TikTok account Painted Black Decor did exactly that, as she shows us in her video! Let's see for ourselves how it turned out!

Wow! It looks stunning!

As shown in the video, she used an old, plain lampshade that she found in the dumpster and a colorful vintage dress. The first step required her to take the old fabric off the lampshade so that only the frame was left. She used the old fabric as a template to cut the dress in the exact shape; pulled it over the frame, and added lace trim on the bottom, and in between each section.

Then she added some beads to the bottom of the trim, and voilà; a new lampshade was created.

Lastly, she found an old lamp, which she spray painted black, renewed the wiring, added some red- and gold paint to create some accents, and a new lamp was born.

Of course, the TikTok community was in love with this upcycle as well, looking at the comments section.

One TikToker (@freelanceprince) commented,

"Oh gosh, it's beautiful."

It certainly is.

Another person (@kelsboomer) wrote,

"I LOVE IT!"

We do too!

And TikToker @__blacknite commented,

"Beautiful! Excellent work... Love it."

Indeed! She did an amazing job.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Taste Of Home

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
ILLINOIS STATE
Looper

The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275

While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
People

Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy