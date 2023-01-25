Read full article on original website
Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner
That was a nasty move by the Wild forward.
How the Maple Leafs will look Without Auston Matthews in the Lineup
The Toronto Maple Leafs All-Star will be out for a minimum of three weeks with a knee sprain.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-22-5) VS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-18-3) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders are looking to go into the All-Star break on a winning note when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at UBS Arena on Saturday night. The Isles are coming...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Sabres vs. Wild
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota hosts Buffalo at 8 p.m. on Hockey Day Minnesota before the All-Star break. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Down on the Farm: Confident Iowa Surging in Des Moines. Checking in with the Iowa Wild, presented by Just Bare Chicken. by...
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
NHL
Behind enemy lines: Alex DeBrincat on Kirby Dach
KANATA - Despite engaging in some heated battles on the ice, opposing NHL players often forge enduring friendships away from the rink. We thought it might be interesting, then, to do some reconnaissance to get an occasional take on a Canadiens player from a friendly foe on another club. Today: Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat on former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Kirby Dach.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Penguins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for their second half of back-to-back and the final game on the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Mikey Eyssimont (1g, 2a) tallied a career-best three points and scored...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
All-Star: Barkov 'happy, honored and proud' to represent Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov admits that it took a little while for the news to really sink in when general manager Bill Zito called to tell him that he'd been named to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. But once the initial surprise subsided, the Florida Panthers captain came to...
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Bolts tie a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday. The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers host Bruins in final game before All-Star break
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Hoping to head into the All-Star break on a high note, the Florida Panthers will wrap up a back-to-back with a battle against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Sitting at 23-22-6, the Panthers enter the matchup looking to bounce back from a 4-3...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
NHL
Owen Beck recalled on emergency basis
KANATA - The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck on an emergency basis on Friday. The 18-year-old has put up 44 points (19 G, 25 A) in 37 games in the OHL this year. Forty-one of those points were registered with the Mississauga Steelheads before the 5-foot-11 forward was traded to the Peterborough Petes - his hometown team - on January 7.
