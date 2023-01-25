Read full article on original website
The Behind-The-Scenes Story of Vogue’s Winter Issue Starring Florence Pugh
Whenever there’s a new issue of Vogue, a Vogue staffer will be on hand to share exclusive insights—especially for Vogue Club members—into how the magazine was made. This month, we’re hearing from Senior Editor Chloe Schama, who interviewed the vivacious Florence Pugh for our Winter Issue cover story. You will, no doubt, have already clocked the fashion shoot’s epicurean theme—a nod to Florence’s love of cooking. But as Chloe points out, even the most talented chefs can’t resist the delights of an irresistibly salty snack: “This is maybe the first time a Cheeto has appeared in the pages of Vogue…”
Tone Shift: 9 Trends from the Fall 2023 Menswear Collections
There was a tone shift this season at the menswear shows. In advance of the collections, I spoke to some of my favorite menswear prophets and experts, looking for a vibe-check. Most of them agreed that the fall 2023 season was going to usher in a return to tailoring, and that the overall mindset would lean into classicality and a renewed outlook on traditional elegance.
How Yara Shahidi Got Her Modern Flapper Beauty for Dior’s Couture Show
When preparing to attend a couture show, there are myriad paths to take on the style front. Exaggerated? The better to echo the general air of the shows. Understated? Allowing the striking silhouettes to do the talking. Or—even better—a balance of the two? For Dior’s Spring 2023 Couture showing, Yara Shahidi played off of the collection’s inspiration, her woven tulle mini and trademark curls bringing to mind a contemporary flapper in the vein of Dior muse Josephine Baker.
Fendi Couture’s Pearlescent Eyes Are a “Simple and Pure” Touch
Today inside Paris’s Palais Brongniart, guests including Kerry Washington, Milly Alcock, and Rita Ora filed into a futuristic oval room for Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show. Their first glimpse of the collection featured glistening gazes that mirrored the pearl drops and pavé jewels swinging from the ears of models like Lineisy Montero and América González.
Usher’s Sleek Wardrobe for Paris Fashion Week Was “a Performance”
Everyone from Timothée Chalamet to J-Hope touched down in Paris last week to take in the new fall 2023 mens collections. But few delivered a sleek, designer-filled wardrobe throughout the week quite like Usher. Attending all of the big shows, from Louis Vuitton to Amiri, the singer brought forward a bold assortment of outfits for the occasion—complete with a fiery new orange hair color, no less. “It was a performance for me, to show up in my wardrobe,” says Usher.
Michelle Yeoh Is Quietly Out-Dressing Everyone This Awards Season
Michelle Yeoh’s answer to the sheer, metallic, and impossibly slinky dresses delighting paps on red carpets so far? Lilac suiting. A shorts suit, in fact. In lieu of hopping on the trend bus, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor has been pedaling her own cycle of original outfits, which have looked nothing less than refreshing as the awards season juggernaut gathers pace. That pastel tailoring was just the first stop.
Collection
Whenever conventional wisdom would have told John Alexander Skelton to take a certain path, he’s gone the other way. Despite the launchpad promised by his prize-winning Central Saint Martins graduate collection in 2016, he instead chose to scale his brand up slowly and modestly, primarily working made-to-order and with a carefully-managed list of around two dozen stockists. And over the past few years, his presentations—more like happenings, in fact, involving as they have everything from a lock-in at a 350-year-old pub, to a roof-raising recital from Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood, to an eerie procession through a church crypt—have garnered him increasing buzz as an under-the-radar talent within London’s menswear ecosystem. This season, he decided to scale things back a little, opting for an exhibition of photographs and a film.
The Brides Wore Custom Cowboy-Inspired Outfits for Their Fall Wedding in the Hudson Valley
Kelsey Randall and Perry Fuchs first met in 2018 at a 12-step recovery program. For two years, they remained friendly while working on their sobriety—but in June 2020, when meetings moved over Zoom, Perry decided to ping Kelsey over the chat and asked her if she’d like to get a socially-distanced coffee in a park. They did, and a whirlwind romance followed. “We went through so much together just in that first year—the global pandemic, a major career switch for Perry, the loss of my best friend to cancer, loved ones relapsing, and supporting each other’s recovery,” says Kelsey. “We both knew this was the real deal.”
This New Ferragamo-Owned Milan Hotel Is Set to Be a Fashion Week Favorite
Any fashion folks who find themselves in the vast courtyard at the heart of the Portrait Milano hotel may experience a fleeting sense of déjà vu. Just four months ago, the 32,000-square-foot piazza was covered from corner to corner in sand, all colored the precise shade of sultry scarlet that has become the Ferragamo brand’s signature since it was taken over by the 27-year-old British wunderkind designer Maximilian Davis. Traipsing across its center—and under the arches of the colonnade skirting it—was a who’s who of It models toting the brand’s luxurious leather goods, in what served as one of the splashiest fashion debuts of the season.
Caroline Constas Designed Her Own Dress for Her Classic New York City Wedding
Caroline Constas and William Chevalier Strother’s love story began during the pandemic, when the fashion designer and the real estate developer found themselves sheltering in place on opposite sides of the Atlantic: Caroline, in Greece, where her family is from, and Will, in his hometown of Santa Fe. Yet after being introduced by mutual friends, a relationship blossomed: over text, the two bonded over the challenges they both faced as entrepreneurs during COVID-19. “Our connection was intense and we found ourselves talking multiple times a day,” Caroline says. “In November 2020, when we were both back on the east coast, we immediately started seriously dating.”
On the Podcast: Florence Pugh Talks About Red Carpet Dressing and Her Favorite Roles to Date
This week on The Run Through, Chioma and I sit down with current Vogue cover star Florence Pugh to talk about everything from her drink of choice during her “semi-dry” January to the song she’s currently playing on repeat, and all the couture dresses she’s keeping an eagle eye on during the fashion shows this week in Paris. Of red carpet dressing, the Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder star told us, “I think whenever you finish a mega year of amazing, fun events that you’ve worn amazing outfits to, there’s always a beat of, oh God, how do we continue that? Do we continue it? Do we do a wink at another style? And I think, actually, this year Rebecca [Corbin-Murray, her stylist] and I are just really excited to figure out who 2023 Floss is going to be.”
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Couture Shows in Paris
Couture week is always major in Paris, but this season feels grander than usual. A slew of name-in-lights stars including Anya Taylor Joy, Jisoo from Blackpink, and Doja Cat are in town to attend the week’s big shows. And some are wearing couture pieces before they even hit the runways. Kylie Jenner caused a stir (or is that an uproar?) when she sported Daniel Roseberry’s lion head LBD for Schiaparelli in the front row. Follow along as Phil Oh heads to all the top shows at the spring 2023 couture in Paris.
Inside Palm Heights, the A-List’s New Favourite Winter Escape
Close to midnight on New Year’s Eve, after a lobster and caviar dinner, the theme tune from The White Lotus erupted from the speakers at Palm Heights, Grand Cayman. It sent happy chills down everyone’s spines because it so perfectly embodied the fantasy we had all been living in for the past two weeks. (Only without the lingering feeling that something bad was about to happen. Well, apart from the inevitable: having to go home at the end of our stay.)
We Need to Talk About Faux Fur
Daniel Roseberry opened the gates of hell in more ways than one with his spring 2023 couture offering for Schiaparelli. The collection, inspired in part by Dante Alighieri’s “Inferno,” fanned the burning flames of online discourse—a layer of damnation Alighieri would’ve certainly doomed some of his subjects to had he known about the state of the internet in 2023.
Emma Roberts’s Guide to Treating Melasma and Mom’s-Night-Out Glam
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Emma Roberts wears many hats. She’s an actor starring in the romantic comedy Maybe I Do (out January 27), an executive producer of Hulu’s hit adaptation of the book Tell Me Lies, and, of course, a mother to her adorable two-year-old son, Rhodes. With such a busy schedule, Roberts must be extra intentional about her beauty rituals. “Giving myself that little extra [TLC] is not every day anymore since I have a baby,” she admits. But despite some streamlining, her dedicated skin-care regimen is still paying off. “It’s been helping a little bit with my post-pregnancy melasma,” she says, citing exfoliation and products for hyperpigmentation as key players. So what would Roberts do if she had all the time in the world? Here, she walks us through her ideal routine, from a sculpting face massage to preparing for a mom’s-night-out.
Anne Hathaway Revives a Polarizing 2000s Accessory
It’s currently Haute Couture week in Paris, and Hollywood’s stars are ready to take in all of the new runway shows. I mean, did you even see Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner at Schiaparelli? This morning, Anne Hathaway was spotted in the French city—and while she’s likely saving a more glamorous outfit for the front row, her casual off-duty look still looked incredibly chic. Her choice of hat, in particular, is giving us a case of fashion deja vu. She revived a polarizing Y2K style that she also wore as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada.
Airbnb Reveals Its Most-Liked Listings of 2022
What is the secret of an appealing Airbnb? Thanks to some recent data, that’s now a question with a definitive answer. Today, the home-sharing company shared its top 10 most liked Instagrams from 2022—and the photos that drew our double-taps are quite literally all over the map, from a cabin in the Hudson Valley to a villa on the Turkish Riviera.
Marlo Laz Landed at Saks—and Its Designer Hosted a Chic Dinner to Celebrate
Since Marlo Laz first burst onto the scene in 2014, you’ve likely spotted its Porte Bonheur pendant or Evil Eye cocktail ring on some of the world’s best-dressed women. Founded by Jesse Marlo Lazowski, the line channels wanderlust into jewelry form, offering pieces that evoke the Art Nouveau letterings of Budapest, squash blossoms from the Southwest, and the Hamsa talismans of Greece and Turkey. You could say it’s a brand that’s traveled the globe—so it was only a matter of time before the Manhattan-based label wound up in one of the city’s most storied retailers: Saks Fifth Avenue.
Gold Chain Necklaces for Men Are Trending—and We’re Loving It
If there were a roadmap to men’s jewelry, a gold chain is almost always the starting point. One of the best gold chains for men is the accessory that most any man can (and should!) pull off. Us editors at Vogue are here to make the case. It’s all about picking the right style.
Ruby Tandoh’s Latest Cookbook Is an Accessible and Stylish Ode to Real-Life Cooking
If you’ve logged your requisite man-hours staring fixedly at Great British Bake-Off reruns, you’ll need no introduction to Ruby Tandoh, the British baker and writer who was runner-up on the show’s fourth season. Since her time on Bake-Off, Tandoh has made a career of challenging long-held preconceptions within the food industry, writing about everything from sugar to fictional cooking with energy and depth.
