All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Emma Roberts wears many hats. She’s an actor starring in the romantic comedy Maybe I Do (out January 27), an executive producer of Hulu’s hit adaptation of the book Tell Me Lies, and, of course, a mother to her adorable two-year-old son, Rhodes. With such a busy schedule, Roberts must be extra intentional about her beauty rituals. “Giving myself that little extra [TLC] is not every day anymore since I have a baby,” she admits. But despite some streamlining, her dedicated skin-care regimen is still paying off. “It’s been helping a little bit with my post-pregnancy melasma,” she says, citing exfoliation and products for hyperpigmentation as key players. So what would Roberts do if she had all the time in the world? Here, she walks us through her ideal routine, from a sculpting face massage to preparing for a mom’s-night-out.

3 DAYS AGO