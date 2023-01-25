Read full article on original website
Related
Behind The Scenes At Couture Fashion Week With The Vogue France Team
That’s a wrap on another blockbuster Couture Fashion Week in Paris—but what’s it like to attend the shows as a Vogue France editor?. Watch as Head of Editorial Content Eugénie Trochu, Senior Market Editor Thomas Delage, and Social and Video Editor Hugo Compain take us from the office to the frow in this brand new fashion week vlog, exclusively for Vogue Club members…
Collection
Berluti chose a different lane for its first return to the Paris Fashion Week schedule since 2021. The brand has been operating without a chief designer—and plans to continue to do so—ever since Kris Van Assche departed. So instead we enjoyed its first presentation since June 2016’s fun and poignant Brexit moment (between Alessandro Sartori and Haider Ackermann). Going even further back this echoed the charming first few seasons of the shoe brand’s expansion into ready-to-wear, from 2012 onwards, when Alessandro Sartori and Antoine Arnault were still shaping their vision for the house.
Gucci Taps Sabato De Sarno as Creative Director
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Gucci has found a successor for Alessandro Michele, who left in November 2022 after a seven-year run. Kering and Gucci announced in a joint press release on Saturday that Sabato De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September.
Fendi Couture’s Pearlescent Eyes Are a “Simple and Pure” Touch
Today inside Paris’s Palais Brongniart, guests including Kerry Washington, Milly Alcock, and Rita Ora filed into a futuristic oval room for Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show. Their first glimpse of the collection featured glistening gazes that mirrored the pearl drops and pavé jewels swinging from the ears of models like Lineisy Montero and América González.
Caroline Constas Designed Her Own Dress for Her Classic New York City Wedding
Caroline Constas and William Chevalier Strother’s love story began during the pandemic, when the fashion designer and the real estate developer found themselves sheltering in place on opposite sides of the Atlantic: Caroline, in Greece, where her family is from, and Will, in his hometown of Santa Fe. Yet after being introduced by mutual friends, a relationship blossomed: over text, the two bonded over the challenges they both faced as entrepreneurs during COVID-19. “Our connection was intense and we found ourselves talking multiple times a day,” Caroline says. “In November 2020, when we were both back on the east coast, we immediately started seriously dating.”
Marlo Laz Landed at Saks—and Its Designer Hosted a Chic Dinner to Celebrate
Since Marlo Laz first burst onto the scene in 2014, you’ve likely spotted its Porte Bonheur pendant or Evil Eye cocktail ring on some of the world’s best-dressed women. Founded by Jesse Marlo Lazowski, the line channels wanderlust into jewelry form, offering pieces that evoke the Art Nouveau letterings of Budapest, squash blossoms from the Southwest, and the Hamsa talismans of Greece and Turkey. You could say it’s a brand that’s traveled the globe—so it was only a matter of time before the Manhattan-based label wound up in one of the city’s most storied retailers: Saks Fifth Avenue.
Why Mérida’s New Creative Energy Makes It a Mexico Must-Visit
For a Mexican city whose reputation tends to concentrate on its gilded age of the early 20th century, some hundred years later, Mérida is experiencing a second coming. Between new hotels, restaurants, galleries, and museums, one way to describe the varied ventures in the city would be doing something new with something old: many of Mérida’s residents are drawing inspiration from the sense of history threaded both within the city, and throughout the lush Yucatán peninsula, in their pursuit of these bold new ventures.
How Yara Shahidi Got Her Modern Flapper Beauty for Dior’s Couture Show
When preparing to attend a couture show, there are myriad paths to take on the style front. Exaggerated? The better to echo the general air of the shows. Understated? Allowing the striking silhouettes to do the talking. Or—even better—a balance of the two? For Dior’s Spring 2023 Couture showing, Yara Shahidi played off of the collection’s inspiration, her woven tulle mini and trademark curls bringing to mind a contemporary flapper in the vein of Dior muse Josephine Baker.
On the Podcast: Florence Pugh Talks About Red Carpet Dressing and Her Favorite Roles to Date
This week on The Run Through, Chioma and I sit down with current Vogue cover star Florence Pugh to talk about everything from her drink of choice during her “semi-dry” January to the song she’s currently playing on repeat, and all the couture dresses she’s keeping an eagle eye on during the fashion shows this week in Paris. Of red carpet dressing, the Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder star told us, “I think whenever you finish a mega year of amazing, fun events that you’ve worn amazing outfits to, there’s always a beat of, oh God, how do we continue that? Do we continue it? Do we do a wink at another style? And I think, actually, this year Rebecca [Corbin-Murray, her stylist] and I are just really excited to figure out who 2023 Floss is going to be.”
Anne Hathaway Revives a Polarizing 2000s Accessory
It’s currently Haute Couture week in Paris, and Hollywood’s stars are ready to take in all of the new runway shows. I mean, did you even see Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner at Schiaparelli? This morning, Anne Hathaway was spotted in the French city—and while she’s likely saving a more glamorous outfit for the front row, her casual off-duty look still looked incredibly chic. Her choice of hat, in particular, is giving us a case of fashion deja vu. She revived a polarizing Y2K style that she also wore as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada.
Gold Chain Necklaces for Men Are Trending—and We’re Loving It
If there were a roadmap to men’s jewelry, a gold chain is almost always the starting point. One of the best gold chains for men is the accessory that most any man can (and should!) pull off. Us editors at Vogue are here to make the case. It’s all about picking the right style.
At Valentino Couture, Beauty Got a Club Kid Makeover
Staged in the underground Bridge Club in Paris, Valentino’s spring 2023 couture show was a brilliant homage to ’80s club kid culture. There were romantic New Wave ruffles and bold Leigh Bowery-inspired polka dots. As for the beauty, makeup maestro Pat McGrath celebrated the power of the individual,...
The Non-Shoe Shoe (aka the Sleeping-Bag Shoe) Is Hailey Bieber’s Latest Obsession
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. To no one’s surprise, supermodel Hailey Bieber is ushering in a new era of footwear—and to our benefit, it’s as comfortable as it is chic. Bieber first modeled the comfy shoe style while vacationing in Aspen earlier this year, thus making a cause for elevated sleeping bag shoes everywhere. And the pièce de résistance you might ask? A chunky pair of padded boots from Loewe, which she styled with an oversized Saint Laurent trench coat and leather trousers. Days later, and now back in her native Los Angeles, Bieber attended a workout in a pair of padded Puma slides that resembled the casual coolness of a Birkenstock, but with slightly more edge.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0