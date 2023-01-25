This week on The Run Through, Chioma and I sit down with current Vogue cover star Florence Pugh to talk about everything from her drink of choice during her “semi-dry” January to the song she’s currently playing on repeat, and all the couture dresses she’s keeping an eagle eye on during the fashion shows this week in Paris. Of red carpet dressing, the Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder star told us, “I think whenever you finish a mega year of amazing, fun events that you’ve worn amazing outfits to, there’s always a beat of, oh God, how do we continue that? Do we continue it? Do we do a wink at another style? And I think, actually, this year Rebecca [Corbin-Murray, her stylist] and I are just really excited to figure out who 2023 Floss is going to be.”

