Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints
Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one. A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Wolf Cut TrendPrada Extends Miami at Art Basel More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a...
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Launches First Baby Collection
PARIS — Even babies can now wear Louis Vuitton, with the launch of the French luxury house’s first collection for newborns. Vuitton said on Wednesday the line, set to launch on March 3 in selected stores worldwide, will include clothing, shoes, accessories and objects featuring a fresh take on its signature monogram pattern. The brand’s trademark flowers will appear as perforations on leather shoes, as a 3D cashmere knit and as a label attached to many of the pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods “The collection represents a...
New York Post
Everlane’s new Canvas Collection is here — this is our review
After months of covering your body head-to-toe in flannel, wool, long underwear, and fleece, we bet that you’re ready for a change of pace. Some texture (any other texture) to slap on your under-loved, under-sunned skin this January. Winter isn’t over (far from it, especially if you live anywhere...
hypebeast.com
Vuarnet Digs Into Alpine Duality With FW23 Collection
When Boramy Viguier joined Vuarnet as its creative director in 2021, it was a sign that the French brand was headed in a new direction. Needless to say, the path outlined for Viguier has been unequivocally forward-facing while also retaining the brand’s French mountaineering roots. The brand’s latest for the Fall/Winter 2023 season continues to chip away at this mission by digging into the duality of contemporary alpine styles and heritage-focused designs.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios FW23 Codifies New Dimensions of Masculinity
Over the past several years in fashion, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the expansion of gendered dress notes. But what makes the fused designs particularly interesting is that each designer, brand or house has their unique way of approaching the creative task at hand. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Acne Studios makes this matter a core collection driver instead of a peripheral detail – all with its signature cadence of fused fabric wonder.
Who’s Performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Here’s Your Guide
At a certain point in the year, the various events that come together to form Award Show Season (or, as I like to think of it, Drink Wine and Ogle Celebrity Fashion Season) begin to blend together. (What are the WGAs, and how are they different from the DGAs and the PGAs?) Yet the Grammys stand alone as a night when you don’t only get to see your favorite singers be honored, but you also get to watch them perform, lending the night a special aura of excitement even for those of us watching from our couches.
Top 2023 Jewelry Trends That Are About to Blow Up — Starting at Just $12
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Excuse Us while we quote Taylor Swift for the millionth time since Midnights dropped: “Best believe I’m still bejeweled! When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.” And just like the 2023 […]
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
intheknow.com
Did you hear? The Y2K aesthetic is back, and Coach Outlet’s nostalgic bag collection is up to 65% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Y2K aesthetic was one of the most...
Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
Vince Camuto Flash Sale: Save 65% on Boots, Loafers, Mules, Heels, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Gucci opens luxe new outpost in The Woodlands with iconic brand's latest looks
Fashion-forward shoppers have a new location to get their latest Gucci fix, as the iconic brand just added one more Houston boutique to its luxury lineup. Their latest emporium, which opened on Friday, January 27 in The Woodlands Mall (1201 Lake Woodlands Dr., Suite 700), marks the brand's ninth store in their continued expansion in the Lone Star State. The expansive store spans 6,500 square feet, where customers can explore Gucci's luxury range of leather goods and accessories, including the Blondie line. Guests are also invited to discover the fashion house's Cosmogonie collection, first presented in May 2022 in Puglia,...
Michelle Yeoh Is Quietly Out-Dressing Everyone This Awards Season
Michelle Yeoh’s answer to the sheer, metallic, and impossibly slinky dresses delighting paps on red carpets so far? Lilac suiting. A shorts suit, in fact. In lieu of hopping on the trend bus, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor has been pedaling her own cycle of original outfits, which have looked nothing less than refreshing as the awards season juggernaut gathers pace. That pastel tailoring was just the first stop.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW23 Raises Temperatures With Intimate Graphic Prints
Stockholm-based brand EYTYS looks to the past for inspiration for its Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Menswear collection. The label’s latest offering artfully uses a screen print from the 1978 film, Rockers, capturing moments of intimacy and intrigue. Worn leather jackets reveal naked silhouettes in a state of play upon closer inspection. Meanwhile, lovers shotgunning smoke into each other’s mouths makes several appearances on loose-fitting shirts and mini skirts.
Caroline Constas Designed Her Own Dress for Her Classic New York City Wedding
Caroline Constas and William Chevalier Strother’s love story began during the pandemic, when the fashion designer and the real estate developer found themselves sheltering in place on opposite sides of the Atlantic: Caroline, in Greece, where her family is from, and Will, in his hometown of Santa Fe. Yet after being introduced by mutual friends, a relationship blossomed: over text, the two bonded over the challenges they both faced as entrepreneurs during COVID-19. “Our connection was intense and we found ourselves talking multiple times a day,” Caroline says. “In November 2020, when we were both back on the east coast, we immediately started seriously dating.”
The Brides Wore Custom Cowboy-Inspired Outfits for Their Fall Wedding in the Hudson Valley
Kelsey Randall and Perry Fuchs first met in 2018 at a 12-step recovery program. For two years, they remained friendly while working on their sobriety—but in June 2020, when meetings moved over Zoom, Perry decided to ping Kelsey over the chat and asked her if she’d like to get a socially-distanced coffee in a park. They did, and a whirlwind romance followed. “We went through so much together just in that first year—the global pandemic, a major career switch for Perry, the loss of my best friend to cancer, loved ones relapsing, and supporting each other’s recovery,” says Kelsey. “We both knew this was the real deal.”
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry and More Gifts
Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Deactivated Her Instagram Account
Britney Spears shares why she deleted her Instagram account, which ultimately led to police performing a wellness check at her house.
Gucci Taps Sabato De Sarno as Creative Director
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Gucci has found a successor for Alessandro Michele, who left in November 2022 after a seven-year run. Kering and Gucci announced in a joint press release on Saturday that Sabato De Sarno will present his debut runway collection at Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child
Congratulations, Paris Hilton! On Tuesday, the socialite, DJ, and model shared the news that she had welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Carter Reum. Hilton made the announcement via Instagram with an image of the newborn’s hand holding her own, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, simply: “You are already loved beyond words.” (Naturally, the comments section was flooded with well-wishes from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Elle Fanning, Chrissy Teigen, and Demi Lovato.)
