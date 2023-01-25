Read full article on original website
Turkey says it is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland
ANKARA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war
The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
Former Russian Commander Suggests His Country Will 'Sink' by Year's End
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday insisted that his country's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" and "assured," but some of his critics disagree.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?
A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
msn.com
Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.
North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
Russian mercenaries are forbidden from helping wounded comrades and forced to leave them behind, Ukrainian intel says
The Wagner Group, which includes former prisoners, appears to deploy the same brutal approach to its own troops as it does to its enemies.
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
Henry Kissinger's Shifting Views on Ukraine
The former U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor previously insisted Kyiv should be neutral and not join NATO.
msn.com
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
