IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Host Tom Hannifan Announces A HUGE Return to Live Events in Chicago, Including Bound For Glory PPV

bodyslam.net
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
bodyslam.net
Jay Briscoe’s Homophobic Tweets Not Only Reason For Warner’s Ban Of The Briscoes
For many wrestling fans, The Briscoes controversy centres around homophobic tweets sent by Jay Briscoe in the past. However, it appears that may not be the only reason Warner Media would ban the iconic ROH tag team from AEW programming. As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the homophobic social...
bodyslam.net
Released WWE Star In Town Ahead Of 2023 Royal Rumble
WWE released a lot of people over the past few years. Lana was released, because she had a huge contract, and the name of “budget cuts” was the reason given for cutting talent. You never know who might show up at the Royal Rumble, and Lana never inked a deal with another company since her departure.
bodyslam.net
LA Knight Doesn’t Think His Voice Sounds Like The Rock’s
LA Knight is regarded as one of the best promo workers in WWE right now and there is a good reason for that. In fact, LA Knight has managed to win over many thanks to his promos. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, LA Knight talked about his...
bodyslam.net
Spoiler On Former WWE Women’s Champion Set For Rumble Return
It looks like we will see the WWE return of a former RAW Women’s Champion at tonight’s event. PW Insider has confirmed that Nia Jax is backstage at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas, and will be competing in tonight’s Royal Rumble match. “Former WWE Raw...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Card Revealed For 2/1/23
Some big matches are set for next weeks Dynamite. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, they revealed the card for next week’s show. The program will feature the third installment of Adam Page versus Jon Moxley, the Tag Team Champions will be in action, an No Holds Barred TNT Title match and Bryan Danielson has his toughest challenge yet as he battles the debuting Timothy Thatcher.
bodyslam.net
Royal Rumble Premium Live Event Nearing A Complete Sellout
Fans are eagerly anticipating the surprises and unexpected twists that are sure to come during both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. The excitement is palpable as fans speculate and theorize about what the WWE has in store for them, making the Royal Rumble one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year.
bodyslam.net
Bella Mir Becomes First Fighter To Sign NIL Deal With UFC
Bella Mir is already set to make history in the UFC. The daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results – 1/26/23
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on January 26th on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on January 23rd from the Wells Fargo center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full results are below. WWE Main Event Results (1/26) – Bronson Reed def. Akira Tozawa. – Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke.
bodyslam.net
WWE Have Tentative Creative Plans For Chelsea Green To Play A “Karen” Type Character
WWE may have come up with new plans for Chelsea Green. According to a report by Fightful Select, it was noted that WWE has plans for Chelsea Green to portray a comedic “Karen” type character. We haven’t been told if Chelsea Green is being planned for the Royal...
bodyslam.net
Wrestlers React To Jay Briscoe Tribute Video
AEW aired a tribute video for Jay Briscoe on AEW Dynamite. Following this, they posted the video to social media and wrestlers from all different companies sent their love to Jay Briscoe. Everyone loved Jay Briscoe. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Trains Dominik Mysterio For The Royal Rumble
Dominik is looking to win the Royal Rumble and he’s enlisted Rhea Ripley to help train him for the Royal Rumble. Though Rhea has never won a Rumble match, he has been in quite a few and has even been in the final two in the past. WWE has uploaded a video of the training session, including Dominik having his “Mami” answer questions for him. Could the teachings of Rhea Ripley help Dominik win the Royal Rumble this weekend? I guess we will see this Saturday! You can check out the video below.
bodyslam.net
Adam Cole Teases Return At AEW Revolution
Tonight on AEW Dynamite a video package aired showing Adam Cole right before his AEW return last week. He spoke about how excited he was to hear the roar of the crowd again and says he will be back in the ring soon. The video then shows a shot of Adam Cole staring at a AEW Revolution banner, teasing that he may return to in-ring action in five weeks at the pay-per-view event. But, who could his opponent be?
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Is Not Happy With His Royal Rumble Number
Drew is not happy with his luck of the draw for the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Prior to the Royal Rumble match taking place, each WWE Superstar is presented with the opportunity to draw their own entry number. Drew McIntyre drew his number and it doesn’t look good for him.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s Friday Night SmackDown Is Almost Sold Out
WWE SmackDown will take place this Friday from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas and according to WrestleTix, the show is almost sold out. It was reported that SmackDown this week has sold 4804 tickets and there are only 717 tickets left. Given the fact that there is still...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Sees Further Drop In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of AEW Rampage. According to Alfred Konuwa, reports that AEW Rampage did not perform very well at all this week, as they brought in 419K viewers. This came after WWE scored over 2.4 million for SmackDown with their Royal Rumble go-home show.
bodyslam.net
WWE ‘This Is Awesome’ Returns On 1/27/23
WWE has many original shows on Peacock and one of those is ‘This Is Awesome’, a show that looks back at great moments for specific events. Now, the show is returning for the season premier this Friday, January 27th with an episode dedicated to the most awesome Royal Rumble moments. You can check out the trailer for the show below.
bodyslam.net
Joe Hendry Remixes A Song To Call Matt Cardona And Brian Myers ‘Edges Bitches’
Joe Hendry can’t be stopped. Not only is he a great pro-wrestler and the current IMPACT Digital Media Champion, but it’s very well known that Joe Hendry is a great musician as well. Now, on last nights edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Joe put his musical talents to the test when he performed a remix of Heaven is a Place on Earth and referred to Matt Cardona and Brian Myers as “Edge’s Bitches.” You can check out the hilarious song below.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Reveals Top 10 NXT Moments – 1/24/23
NXT’s top 10 for the week is in. WWE NXT went down Tuesday, January 24th and heavily featured a lot of the women’s roster. Now, WWE has posted the Top 10 Moments of this weeks NXT episode and featured Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez and many more. What’s number one? Check out the list below!
