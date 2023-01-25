ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Immigration Drives Wedge Between Biden, Progressives

Immigration is threatening to drive a wedge between President Joe Biden and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has elevated to outright protest its criticism of the White House for a lack of movement on border issues. The increasingly vocal dissension from the left leaves Biden vulnerable on...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
US News and World Report

26 Million Borrowers Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Debt Cancellation Plan

Twenty-six million borrowers either applied for the Biden administration’s student loan debt cancellation plan or had already provided sufficient information to the Education Department to be deemed eligible in the four-week span that the application was available, according to data released by the White House on Friday. [. READ:
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Paraguay's VP and Former President, Citing Corruption

(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also blacklisted four entities owned or controlled by Cartes. It accused Cartes of participating in corrupt...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Four-Star General Warns of War With China in 2025

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments. "I hope I am wrong," General Mike Minihan, who...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. EPA Administrator Contemplating Stepping Down -Sources

(Reuters) -U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan is considering stepping down, according to four sources familiar with the matter. Regan has been thinking seriously about departing and has been exploring options outside the Biden administration but has not made any decisions, one source said. "No plans imminently, but I...
US News and World Report

'Trump Fatigue' in New Hampshire Complicates 2024 White House Bid

WEARE, New Hampshire (Reuters) - When Donald Trump trounced his Republican rivals in New Hampshire's 2016 primary, the stunning win announced to other states the reality TV showman was a serious contender. Trump went on to capture the Republican nomination and then the White House. But as the former president...
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

See Your State's Total Job Openings

While the overall jobs picture remained largely the same from October to November, a few indicators – including a few in states with large technology sectors – point to an employment landscape that changed at the end of the year. Job market indicators such as job openings, hires...
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Republicans Reelect Trump-Backed McDaniel as Party Chairperson

DANA POINT, Calif. (Reuters) -The Republican National Committee reelected Ronna McDaniel to a fourth term as chairwoman, giving a mandate that would keep the Donald Trump-backed candidate in the top party post through the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. McDaniel beat challenger Harmeet Dhillon by 111 votes to 51 for another...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

China, U.S. Spar at WTO Meeting Over Disputes

GENEVA (Reuters) -China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on trade disputes shortly...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

S. Dakota GOP Leader: Senator Accused of Harassment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's Senate Republican leader said Friday that a committee will investigate a suspended senator for allegedly harassing a legislative aide during an exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding. Sen. Casey Crabtree, the Senate GOP leader, had declined to provide details of the allegations against...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy