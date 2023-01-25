Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Immigration Drives Wedge Between Biden, Progressives
Immigration is threatening to drive a wedge between President Joe Biden and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has elevated to outright protest its criticism of the White House for a lack of movement on border issues. The increasingly vocal dissension from the left leaves Biden vulnerable on...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
Trump takes aim at DeSantis in first major campaign swing, says he's trying to 'rewrite history' on his Covid-19 record
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Ron DeSantis Saturday, claiming the Florida governor and his team are "trying to rewrite history" regarding their Covid-19 pandemic response, and called the potential presidential run by his GOP rival "very disloyal."
US News and World Report
26 Million Borrowers Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Debt Cancellation Plan
Twenty-six million borrowers either applied for the Biden administration’s student loan debt cancellation plan or had already provided sufficient information to the Education Department to be deemed eligible in the four-week span that the application was available, according to data released by the White House on Friday. [. READ:
US News and World Report
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Paraguay's VP and Former President, Citing Corruption
(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also blacklisted four entities owned or controlled by Cartes. It accused Cartes of participating in corrupt...
US News and World Report
U.S. Four-Star General Warns of War With China in 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments. "I hope I am wrong," General Mike Minihan, who...
US News and World Report
U.S. Sees Urgent Need for De-Escalation in Israel, West Bank -White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned about recent violence in Israel and the West Bank and believes there is an urgent need for all parties to de-escalate in the region, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday. The United States is aware of...
US News and World Report
U.S. EPA Administrator Contemplating Stepping Down -Sources
(Reuters) -U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan is considering stepping down, according to four sources familiar with the matter. Regan has been thinking seriously about departing and has been exploring options outside the Biden administration but has not made any decisions, one source said. "No plans imminently, but I...
US News and World Report
'Trump Fatigue' in New Hampshire Complicates 2024 White House Bid
WEARE, New Hampshire (Reuters) - When Donald Trump trounced his Republican rivals in New Hampshire's 2016 primary, the stunning win announced to other states the reality TV showman was a serious contender. Trump went on to capture the Republican nomination and then the White House. But as the former president...
US News and World Report
See Your State's Total Job Openings
While the overall jobs picture remained largely the same from October to November, a few indicators – including a few in states with large technology sectors – point to an employment landscape that changed at the end of the year. Job market indicators such as job openings, hires...
US News and World Report
Republicans Reelect Trump-Backed McDaniel as Party Chairperson
DANA POINT, Calif. (Reuters) -The Republican National Committee reelected Ronna McDaniel to a fourth term as chairwoman, giving a mandate that would keep the Donald Trump-backed candidate in the top party post through the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. McDaniel beat challenger Harmeet Dhillon by 111 votes to 51 for another...
US News and World Report
China, U.S. Spar at WTO Meeting Over Disputes
GENEVA (Reuters) -China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on trade disputes shortly...
US News and World Report
S. Dakota GOP Leader: Senator Accused of Harassment
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's Senate Republican leader said Friday that a committee will investigate a suspended senator for allegedly harassing a legislative aide during an exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding. Sen. Casey Crabtree, the Senate GOP leader, had declined to provide details of the allegations against...
US News and World Report
Rural Americans With Kidney Failure Deserve More From Our Health Care System
For the roughly 800,000 Americans living with kidney failure, there are many hurdles to overcome, from receiving life-saving dialysis care three days a week to finding someone willing to be a living organ donor. [. READ:. Keys to Curbing Health Disparities ]. But for patients with kidney failure who live...
