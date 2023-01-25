Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
If Biden isn’t on the ticket, Harris’s pick for vice president will be key to 2024
Well before classified documents were found in President Biden’s Delaware home, its garage, and the Penn Biden Center, it’s fair to say a certain number of Democrats were uncomfortable with the idea of our octogenarian president seeking reelection. Now a narrative is building that if the classified documents found at these locations aren’t the leverage…
House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary
House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving quickly to take care of what GOP leaders said would be a top priority in the new Congress.
Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies: ‘The insurrection platform’
Former GOP congressman David Jolly slammed Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., for hoping that a new House select committee could rein in abuses committed by the federal government.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
msn.com
'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance
Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Twitter users erupted on the platform Tuesday after the latest "Twitter Files" thread alleged that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., requested Twitter to suspend journalists.
Washington Examiner
McConnell urges Justice Department to probe Trump and Biden classified document cases equally
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging the Justice Department to probe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump equally in the investigations into their handling of classified documents. The Senate GOP leader also said he agreed with Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint special counsels in...
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Franklin Graham Defies Trump Warning, Says He Won't Endorse Him For GOP Primary
Evangelical leaders appear to be stepping back from Trump — and the former president isn't happy.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
msn.com
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Comments / 3