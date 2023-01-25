Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone
When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
You May Qualify for Cash if You Own an Apple MacBook
Settlements are being made from a national class-action lawsuit filed against Apple. If you purchased select Apple MacBook laptops between 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible to receive up to $395 from a national class-action lawsuit. According to the July 2020 lawsuit, Apple sold MacBooks that had faulty keyboards.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Phone Arena
Sweet new Walmart deal puts the 'old' Apple Watch Series 7 back on the map
Remember the Apple Watch Series 7? Of course you do. After all, we're talking about a very well-reviewed wearable device that's still less than a year and a half old, not to mention that its design was not exactly radically changed for the new and (subtly) improved Apple Watch Series 8.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
Apple M2 iPad Pro drops to $729, the lowest price ever
Earlier on Tuesday, BGR Deals told our readers about several impressive Galaxy A8 Tab deals with prices starting at $149. Now, it’s time to check out M2 iPad Pro deals that can save you even more money on a much more powerful tablet. Prices start at $729 for the...
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
Apple Insider
Maxed out Mac mini, Mac Studio, iMac, Mac Pro - what you get for the money
Maxed out Mac mini, Mac Studio, iMac, Mac Pro - what you get for the money

The price range forMac desktops is incredible, but we've compared the significant differences between the base models and maxed-out configurations, priced between $599 and $52,199. Apple's desktop lineup is more varied in design and...
Apple Insider
CASETiFY launches two protective cases and a sleeve for MacBook Pro
CASETiFY launches two protective cases and a sleeve for MacBook Pro

CASETiFY has released two new shock-absorbing cases and one sleeve for the 2023MacBook Pro models. CASETiFY's cases are antimicrobial, enforced with enhanced shock absorption technology called EcoShock, and made with recycled material. They're also...
Apple Insider
New BRAW Toolbox app brings Blackmagic codecs to Final Cut Pro
New BRAW Toolbox app brings Blackmagic codecs to Final Cut Pro

A new tool called BRAW Toolbox brings native Blackmagic BRAW support to Apple's Final Cut Pro, and it is available to preorder in the MacApp Store with a limited-time discount. BRAW Toolbox lets Mac...
The Verge
Apple issues security update for the almost 10-year-old iPhone 5S
The iPhone 5S got its last OS upgrade in 2018 with the release of iOS 12, but it’s not totally down for the count. As AppleInsider points out, the 2013-vintage device got a security update this week: a bump to iOS 12.5.7, to be precise. Even if you don’t have an iPhone 5S, that’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of getting the most out of their device.
Apple Insider
M2 MacBook Pro teardown reveals memory & storage changes
M2 MacBook Pro teardown reveals memory & storage changes

Repair website iFixit has posted a teardown of the 202314-inch MacBook Pro with help from an Apple repair manual, and found a few changes to the new model besides the M2 Pro chip. Apple...
Apple Insider
Every 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch & Mac mini M2 is up to $300 off
Every 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch & Mac mini M2 is up to $300 off

New discounts knock up to $300 off every single new M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini, as well as Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro — CTO models included. Select the best configuration to fit your needs, from a base model to a loaded M2 Max config with 96GB RAM.
Cult of Mac
Leaked Apple documents confirm iPhone 15 Pro to feature Wi-Fi 6E and A17 Bionic
A leaked internal Apple document confirms the company will adopt Wi-Fi 6E on this year’s iPhones. However, only the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will support the faster Wi-Fi standard. The internal document shows the antenna architecture of devices codenamed “D8x” (the iPhone 15 Pro) and “D8y” (the regular iPhone...
iPhone 15 to feature Wi-Fi 6E support like the new MacBook Pro
Apple’s newly unveiled 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature another exciting upgrade besides the brand new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The laptops support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, the latest Wi-Fi standard that supports an additional wireless band and boosts internet speeds. According to a recent analysis from Barclays, the iPhone 15 series should also support Wi-Fi 6E.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: MacBook Pro M2 review, Samsung Unpacked preview
We’ve finally got new gadgets to review! This week, Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget’s Sam Rutherford dive into the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Max chip. Sure, it looks the same as before, but demanding users may appreciate the performance bump. Also, they discuss where the new M2 Pro-powered Mac Mini fits into Apple’s lineup. And of course, Cherlynn and Sam update us on everything they expect from Samsung’s Unpacked event next week. We’ll get the Galaxy S23, naturally, but rumors also point to new computers too.
notebookcheck.net
Apple M2 Max and M2 Pro become PassMark's laptop CPU single-thread top dogs but Raptor Lake-HX is yet to strike
Apple is sitting pretty at the moment in PassMark’s CPU Mark chart for single-thread performance in laptops, with the M2 Max, M2 Pro (10-core), and M2 occupying the first three places. Even the M1 generation is still looking strong, with the M1 Max, 10-core M1 Pro, and 8-core M1 Pro taking up eight, ninth, and 10th position, respectively. Separating the two Apple-M families are four Alder Lake mobile processors from Intel, with three of those being powerful -HX chips. While the current situation looks good for Apple, it seems likely that Raptor Lake-HX will shake things up upon its arrival on PassMark.
Apple Insider
New Mac mini & MacBook Pro, new HomePod features, iOS 17 Wishlist
New Mac mini & MacBook Pro, new HomePod features, iOS 17 Wishlist

The new M2Mac mini and MacBook Pro models are reaching some buyers, and tempting others, while iOS 16.3 has brought updates to the HomePod, and listeners want more in iOS 17, on the AppleInsider podcast.
Apple Insider
Mac mini with M2 review: More power for less money
Mac mini with M2 review: More power for less money

The second Apple SiliconMac mini has arrived two years after the line first migrated, and with the M2 processor, it remains the best computer for switchers, and for the computer as appliance crowd. The...
