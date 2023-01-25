ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into pet grooming business in North Miami, flees

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami business sustained damage after a car slammed into the entrance. Police responded to the scene of the crash at Le Pet Salon and Boutique near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street, Friday morning. The impact from the vehicle cracked the glass in...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway blocked off after reported seaplane landing

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed off the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway following reports of a rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police

North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

2 Arrested for Robbery and Shooting in North Lauderdale: Victim Remains in Critical Condition

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit announced the arrest of two individuals for a robbery and shooting in North Lauderdale earlier this week. According to investigators, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, around 3:10 p.m., reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Bailey Road in North Lauderdale were received by Broward County Regional Communications.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after driving car underneath 18-wheeler trailer

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a man from his car after he drove underneath an 18-wheeled tractor trailer carrying spools of wire. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
WSVN-TV

4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

