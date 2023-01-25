Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into pet grooming business in North Miami, flees
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami business sustained damage after a car slammed into the entrance. Police responded to the scene of the crash at Le Pet Salon and Boutique near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street, Friday morning. The impact from the vehicle cracked the glass in...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
WSVN-TV
Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway blocked off after reported seaplane landing
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed off the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway following reports of a rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
WSVN-TV
Woman, 2 dogs injured after dogfight in South Beach leads to shooting
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after what started as a dogfight on a busy South Beach street turned into a shooting, police said. According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a...
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
cw34.com
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
tamaractalk.com
2 Arrested for Robbery and Shooting in North Lauderdale: Victim Remains in Critical Condition
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit announced the arrest of two individuals for a robbery and shooting in North Lauderdale earlier this week. According to investigators, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, around 3:10 p.m., reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Bailey Road in North Lauderdale were received by Broward County Regional Communications.
WSVN-TV
Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale reopens after construction work
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale has reopened following a week of work. Crews on Monday shut down Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh streets so they could pour concrete. The roadway reopened to traffic on Friday. The construction work is part...
cw34.com
Rollover crash causing traffic slowdowns on Northlake Boulevard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash is causing delays in Palm Beach Gardens. The crash occurred Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Hill Drive and Northlake Boulevard. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle and flown via trauma hawk to...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood Fire Rescue remove woman from car after driving under 18-wheeler
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 28th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. They attempted to remove a woman from the vehicle and give her medical...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after driving car underneath 18-wheeler trailer
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a man from his car after he drove underneath an 18-wheeled tractor trailer carrying spools of wire. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help...
WSVN-TV
Two Plantation High School students killed after car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens, identified as Frandeline Joseph, 17, and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien, died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appeared to be...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Victim of Residential Burglary loses $29K
This is a summary of crimes occurring between January 18 – January 24, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Fraud – All Other.
Northlake Boulevard crash creates mess for drivers, raises traffic concerns
Traffic was diverted for hours Thursday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash on Northlake Boulevard at Bay Hill Drive near Palm Beach Gardens.
WSVN-TV
Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
Deerfield News
Car Drives Thru Front of Deerfield Beach Century Village Condo
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl- Early Wednesday afternoon a car drove thru the front of a Century Village Condo in Deerfield Beach. The vehicle was removed by the time we got there and the condo unit in Grantham C had plywood covering up the damage. Breaking News-
WSVN-TV
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
WSVN-TV
Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Tamarac after trying to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
