WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
tsln.com
Goes Joins Nebraska Beef Council Board
Kearney, NE – Mark Goes, a former livestock educator at Southeast Community College and cattle rancher from Odell, has been elected to the Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors in 2023. Goes will represent fellow beef producers in the council’s eighth district including Seward, Lancaster, Otoe, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer, Jefferson, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Goes will replace outgoing board member Gregg Wiedel from Hebron.
knopnews2.com
Two Lincoln County Students are among the winners of NDOT’s name a snowplow contest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation revealed the winners of the second “Name a Snowplow” Contest. With almost 700 submissions by elementary school students from throughout the state, the list was narrowed down to 16 winners, two from each of NDOT’s eight highway districts.
New site hosts for Girls State Golf Championship
The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 FOR the following communities to host the 2023, 2024, 2025, & 2026 NSAA Girls State Golf Championships:
KSNB Local4
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island store installing solar panels
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Central Nebraska store is providing more than just alcoholic beverages, and it’s all thanks to the guy in the sky. Wine, Beer, and Spirits of Grand Island started recycling cardboard, plastic, and aluminum cans and now they’re reducing the amount of energy they use by installing solar panels. The solar panels are being installed by Great Plains renewables in Gretna.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family raising awareness for fentanyl poisoning
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On May 22, 2022 Alyssa West passed away as a result of fentanyl poisoning. The girl her mother described as a fun-loving and family oriented was gone at the young age of 17, but she wasn’t forgotten, her mother Kimberly Bohaty used that day to propel her into a life of raising awareness of fentanyl and the dangers it presents. Her first step was to educate herself about the drug.
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
klkntv.com
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting in Sudan claims life of Grand Island man, father of star athletes
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country. The Associated Press reports that at least four people died and at least four others were wounded in the shooting. The incident prompted the provincial governor to declare a monthlong state of emergency. The shooting happened on Monday in Sudan, or Sunday night in Central Time.
News Channel Nebraska
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say
ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
