GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Nebraska family is mourning after a Grand Island man was killed in Sudan. According to public fundraisers and Grand Island Central Catholic, Ibrahim Gebeira of Grand Island was among those killed in a shooting at a bus station in Kadugli, a provincial capital on the southern border of the African country. The Associated Press reports that at least four people died and at least four others were wounded in the shooting. The incident prompted the provincial governor to declare a monthlong state of emergency. The shooting happened on Monday in Sudan, or Sunday night in Central Time.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO