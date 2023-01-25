Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
City of Bethlehem to hold virtual session on the Community Recovery Fund
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem will hold a virtual information session about its new grant program, the Community Recovery Fund, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. The session will discuss the funding opportunity available to nonprofit and community organizations that are helping with the community's most...
Community snow day event taking place in Phillipsburg
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Want to relive having a “snow day?” Here’s your shot! On Saturday in Phillipsburg, the Revitalization Corporation is hosting a Community Snow Day and Winter Bonfire event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members are invited to join in winter fun at Slabtown Park. Join friends, family and community […]
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
lafayettestudentnews.com
Development projects to bring housing, retail space to downtown Easton
Receiving nearly $1 billion in investment in 2022 and featured by the New York Times, Easton has drawn local and national attention for its development in recent years. Downtown, several projects are nearing completion in 2023 that, developers and Easton officials hope, will further add to Easton’s allure. Located...
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks
It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
lvpnews.com
Seasoned learners take classes at Cedar Crest
On a crisp fall day in 2022, some 20 students filed into a film class, chatting lightly as the room darkens and a panorama of a New Mexico landscape appears on the screen. “Why is there evil in the world?” a voice asks. When the film ends 90 minutes...
Peddler’s Village Announces 2023 Festivals and Events at Their Popular Lahaska Shopping Center
Peddler’s Village, a countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County that is widely recognized for its popular festivals and events, will be presenting a wide range of year-round events in 2023. Created in 1962 and now named as the region’s number-one...
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
thevalleyledger.com
LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT AND WELLS FARGO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE LOCAL STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE EXPERIENCE
EASTON, PA – January 27, 2023 – 1,300 middle school students from the Easton Area School District (EASD) were treated last week to a Lafayette College Women’s Basketball game as part of an on-campus experience. In collaboration with volunteers from Wells Fargo, Lafayette College and EASD a full day of activities and workshops were prepared in an effort to expose students to the benefits of higher education.
These Bucks County Elementary Schools are Considered to be Some of the Best in Pennsylvania
Considered to have some of the best schools in the state, Niche has released a list of several Bucks County schools widely renowned. The list ranked some of the best school in the state, with an emphasis on elementary schools. When it comes to early education, Bucks County has some of the best there is.
thevalleyledger.com
ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES ELECTED BOARD OFFICERS FOR 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is pleased to announce new and returning officers to its Board of Trustees, the ArtsQuest Foundation Board of Trustees, ArtsQuest Performing and Visual Arts Boards and the Friends of the Levitt Pavilion at SteelStacks Board of Directors for 2023. As a nonprofit organization, ArtsQuest is led by volunteers who serve in a variety of capacities on the Boards and Committees that support the organization’s mission.
Claws clause: 2nd Lehigh Valley city is taking up a ban on declawing cats
Easton proposes to become the second Lehigh Valley city to ban declawing of cats, under an ordinance discussed last week by the city council. The Allentown City Council last Nov. 16 unanimously passed a similar prohibition, proposed by Mayor Matt Tuerk’s office. Tuerk signed the bill into law Nov. 18, and it took effect 10 days later.
buckscountyherald.com
Construction begins next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Crown Castle NG East will begin performing traffic signal pole and ADA curb ramp construction next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to...
Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nelly is set to perform at the Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair's concert lineup is heating up. Hip-hop artist Nelly is set to perform there on September 1st. Nelly is known for such hits as "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," which was his collaboration with Kelly Rowland. Opening for Nelly...
Six Westgate Mall businesses say they are being forced to vacate ahead of redevelopment
UPDATE: Hawk Music closing for good ahead of Westgate Mall redevelopment. At least six businesses received notice by Westgate Mall’s management to vacate in coming months as part of a major ongoing redevelopment project at the Bethlehem shopping center, according to the businesses. The business owners told lehighvalleylive.com they...
Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner
The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
Meet Sheriff Ken Morris | The Lawman Who Strives To Uphold Justice And Ensure Safety In Our Community
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY - The arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the accused killer of four college students in Idaho, shocked residents and brought national attention to Monroe County. His arrest, detention at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, arraignment at the Courthouse, and subsequent extradition to Idaho resulted in news and media outlets swarming the locations where he was processed. Monroe County Sheriff Ken Morris headed the task of transporting and maintaining a safe environment for all parties.
2 homeless after Allentown row home blaze, fire official says
Two men were displaced early Friday after flames ignited a corner row home in Allentown, a city fire official said. City Fire Capt. John Christopher said the blaze began at about 2:30 a.m. at the home on North Seventh Street. Two male residents got out safely, he said. Crews were...
