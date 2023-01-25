ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

City of Bethlehem to hold virtual session on the Community Recovery Fund

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem will hold a virtual information session about its new grant program, the Community Recovery Fund, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. The session will discuss the funding opportunity available to nonprofit and community organizations that are helping with the community's most...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Community snow day event taking place in Phillipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Want to relive having a “snow day?” Here’s your shot! On Saturday in Phillipsburg, the Revitalization Corporation is hosting a Community Snow Day and Winter Bonfire event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members are invited to join in winter fun at Slabtown Park. Join friends, family and community […]
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Development projects to bring housing, retail space to downtown Easton

Receiving nearly $1 billion in investment in 2022 and featured by the New York Times, Easton has drawn local and national attention for its development in recent years. Downtown, several projects are nearing completion in 2023 that, developers and Easton officials hope, will further add to Easton’s allure. Located...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks

It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Seasoned learners take classes at Cedar Crest

On a crisp fall day in 2022, some 20 students filed into a film class, chatting lightly as the room darkens and a panorama of a New Mexico landscape appears on the screen. “Why is there evil in the world?” a voice asks. When the film ends 90 minutes...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT AND WELLS FARGO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE LOCAL STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE EXPERIENCE

EASTON, PA – January 27, 2023 – 1,300 middle school students from the Easton Area School District (EASD) were treated last week to a Lafayette College Women’s Basketball game as part of an on-campus experience. In collaboration with volunteers from Wells Fargo, Lafayette College and EASD a full day of activities and workshops were prepared in an effort to expose students to the benefits of higher education.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES ELECTED BOARD OFFICERS FOR 2023

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is pleased to announce new and returning officers to its Board of Trustees, the ArtsQuest Foundation Board of Trustees, ArtsQuest Performing and Visual Arts Boards and the Friends of the Levitt Pavilion at SteelStacks Board of Directors for 2023. As a nonprofit organization, ArtsQuest is led by volunteers who serve in a variety of capacities on the Boards and Committees that support the organization’s mission.
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Construction begins next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Crown Castle NG East will begin performing traffic signal pole and ADA curb ramp construction next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to...
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nelly is set to perform at the Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair's concert lineup is heating up. Hip-hop artist Nelly is set to perform there on September 1st. Nelly is known for such hits as "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," which was his collaboration with Kelly Rowland. Opening for Nelly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner

The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Stroudsburg Herald

Meet Sheriff Ken Morris | The Lawman Who Strives To Uphold Justice And Ensure Safety In Our Community

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY - The arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the accused killer of four college students in Idaho, shocked residents and brought national attention to Monroe County. His arrest, detention at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, arraignment at the Courthouse, and subsequent extradition to Idaho resulted in news and media outlets swarming the locations where he was processed. Monroe County Sheriff Ken Morris headed the task of transporting and maintaining a safe environment for all parties.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

