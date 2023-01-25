ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

Toyota Said To Develop EV-Only Platform Just As CEO Steps Down

Toyota Motor Corporation is reportedly developing an EV-only platform to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of its electric vehicles and cut production costs. Asahi Shimbun, one of Japan's largest and most respectable newspapers, reports that the decision is part of Toyota's plan to start mass-producing EVs as it anticipates a rapid increase in consumer demand for electric vehicles amid steep gasoline price increases.
insideevs.com

Genesis X Convertible Concept To Enter Production As Flagship EV

The Genesis X Convertible wowed the crowds at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year as the third and final concept in a series of upscale electric GTs envisioned by Hyundai Motor Group's luxury brand. These concepts are said to preview the marque's design language in the electric era –...
insideevs.com

Tesla Production Sites By Model Assignment, Capacity: January 2023

Tesla, the world's largest electric car manufacturer, has a potential annual output to produce roughly 2 million electric vehicles annually. Considering that in Q4, the company produced and sold more than 400,000 units, we can assume that the plants are already running at over 1.6 million units per year, with a target to achieve 1.8 million sales in 2023.
insideevs.com

Alfa Romeo Developing Large EV For US, Will Debut It Around 2027

Alfa Romeo is working on a new fully electric model larger than than the Giulia and Stelvio for the US market, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has revealed. Speaking with Automotive News on the sidelines of the launch of the Tonale compact crossover in Japan, Imparato said Alfa Romeo needs such a model to be successful in the US, adding that it will arrive around 2027.
insideevs.com

JD Power's EV Index Helps Companies Find Best Path Amid Transition

J.D. Power's Electric Vehicle Index could prove integral to automakers as they move forward with the EV transition. The index helps measure various roadblocks to EV adoption so that companies can more easily chart an efficient path forward. It combines millions of data points that are regularly updated to help nail down what's hindering EVs from reaching parity with their gas-powered cousins.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...

