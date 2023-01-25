ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury had fans analyzing how he walked at the pre-AFC championship press conference

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niUyc_0kR9LsYX00

The biggest question leading up to the 2023 AFC Conference Championship isn’t about how the weather and homefield advantage could benefit the Kansas City Chiefs or how the Cincinnati Bengals plan to make it four straight wins against their AFC rival. Instead, it’s about how Patrick Mahomes, 2022’s PFWA regular season MVP, will perform after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ 27-20 Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s an important debate. Mahomes’ game revolves around his ability to escape pressure in the pocket and extend plays. When he decides to tuck the ball back into his ribs and make a break for it, he averages better than 7.5 yards per scramble. Limiting either factor would be a boon for Cincinnati and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

So all eyes were on the star quarterback when he walked to the podium for his mid-week press conference Wednesday afternoon. Per Mahomes, the afflicted ankle is progressing nicely. He told reporters Wednesday that he’s “feeling good” that his rehabilitation is going well. Then, to illustrate that, he walked away from the podium without a walking boot on his bum ankle or even a noticeable limp via ESPN’s Michele Steele.

Looks normal! Here’s a better view, per Fox 4 reporter Harold Kuntz:

Does this mean Mahomes will be something approaching full strength Sunday? Betting odds were already swinging back toward Kansas City before he told the world his rehab was going well; after falling as far as a 2.5-point underdog, the Chiefs are now +1 at most sportsbooks. Will that number change as bets roll in on a regular-looking Mahomes? Or does his ability to walk without obvious pain betray any symptoms that could linger into the AFC title game and ultimately doom his team to its fourth loss vs. the Bengals since 2022?

We’ll have to wait and see if Wednesday’s press conference shed some meaningful light on Mahomes injury, or if he merely put on a good show to keep Anarumo’s defense on its toes this week.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones wants Mike McCarthy to coach the Cowboys as long as Tom Landry and fans were in disbelief

Still reeling from their latest humiliating playoff defeat, the Dallas Cowboys are busy picking up the pieces as they prepare for the 2023 offseason. But before Dallas dives into the thick of free agency and preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, head coach Mike McCarthy had a few choice words while reflecting on the year that was during a Thursday press conference.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU target JJ Harrell pushes back commitment after picking up Alabama offer

One of LSU’s top targets in the 2024 class was set to make a decision following the weekend, but now it seems like JJ Harrell’s plans have changed. After picking up some new offers — most notably from Alabama after coach Nick Saban visited the Sardis, Mississippi, prospect at his school, North Panola High School — Harrell will no longer commit on Jan. 30, he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers players react to hiring of Frank Reich

We know how Carolina Panthers players (both past and present) feel about Steve Wilks. But how do they feel about what went down on Thursday?. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the guys who are currently employed by the organization are understanding of and excited over the hiring of Frank Reich—even at the expense of the beloved Wilks. And Panthers of the past . . . ?
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers great Greg Olsen: People forget just how good Cam Newton was

Carolina Panthers great Greg Olsen caught some strays this past week. And now, he’s firing back. With the Cam Newton-Josh Allen comparisons making their annual appearance following last weekend’s elimination of the Buffalo Bills, Olsen was needlessly dragged into the discourse. It was the following tweet, in fact, that caught the attention of many—including the tight end himself:
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy