BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya says Crawford & Spence are “waiting too long” to make fight
By Chris Williams: Oscar De La Hoya is worried that with the way Terence Crawford & Errol Spence Jr are waiting so long to fight finally, one of them could get beaten. De La Hoya says he’d prefer to see the Spence-Crawford fight happen “sooner rather than later,” but unfortunately, he’s not in control of either to negotiate.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney wants concessions from Vasyl Lomachenko, negotiations stalled
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko negotiations are temporarily stalled due to money, and it’s hoped that the two can bridge the impasse soon, or else they’ll have to move on. Mike Coppinger of ESPN reports that undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) was “concessions”...
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde must set fast pace against Beterbiev says Frank Warren
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren believes the route to victory for Anthony Yarde on Saturday is to set a fast pace from the opening bell to wear down IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to take advantage of his age. Warren points out that Beterbiev (18-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Does Liam Smith stand a chance against GGG?
By Sam Volz: Liam Smith says he wants a title shot against IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin after he faces Chris Eubank Jr in a rematch. Eubank Jr still hasn’t exercised the rematch clause he has in the contract, so there’s the possibility that Liam (33-3-1, 20 KOs) could look to challenge Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for his two straps if he’s interested in accepting that challenge.
BoxingNews24.com
Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack on February 26th on ESPN+ PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
By Craig Daly: Former two-division world champion Badou Jack will challenge Ilunga Makabu for his WBC cruiserweight title on February 26th on ESPN+ PPV in the co-feature in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight card goes for $49.99 on PPV and will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, which isn’t the ideal...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol is “wanted man” says Bernard Hopkins
By Sean Jones: Bernard Hopkins claims Dmitry Bivol is a “wanted man,” yet no one wants to fight him. The schooling that Bivol did with his one-sided wins over Canelo Alvarez & Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez may have scared away most of the fighters that would want to face him.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: IBF, WBO and WBC Champ Beterbiev Stops Yarde!
By Ken Hissner: At the OV Arena, Wembley, London, UK, Saturday over ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank Boxing) and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) presented in the Main Event unbeaten IBF, WBO and WBC World Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev stopped Commonwealth Boxing Council, and WBO Inter-Continental champion and No. 1 ranked WBO contender Anthony Yarde in the eighth round of a competitive fight for his nineteenth consecutive stoppage.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev vs. Yarde – Tonight’s Live Results From London
By Mark Eisner: IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) wore down and stopped WBO mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) in the eighth round on Saturday night in a competitive fight at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Top Rank) Beterbiev...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant has a bigger ring for David Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says Caleb Plant wanted a bigger ring so that he could “run around” all night when they fight on March 25th on Showtime PPV. WBC interim super middleweight champion Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) plans on being ready to cut off the ring on the ‘Sweethands’ Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) to force him into a war, which he predicts will end in a knockout victory for himself.
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde was ahead of Beterbiev on 2 scorecards at time of stoppage
By Dan Ambrose: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) was losing the fight to Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) through seven rounds before coming on in the eighth round to stop him, thus retaining his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles in a tougher than expected match on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Smith tells Chris Eubank Jr: “Just take the rematch, what are waiting for?”
By Sam Volz: Liam Smith wants Chris Eubank Jr’s team to stop complaining and go ahead and activate the rematch clause already so he can move on. Team Eubank Jr are contemplating filing a complaint to the BBBofC over the left elbow that Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) hit Chris with in the fourth round in the sequence that led to his first knockdown.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says fans want knockouts, not titles from him
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says his fans don’t come to see him fight for world title straps as they want to see him knock out his opponents, not win useless trinket belts that have lost whatever meaning they once had in this era. The titles are now meaningless...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence shouldn’t return to 147 after fighting Thurman at 154 says Bozy Ennis
By Matt Lieberman: Trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis is warning Errol Spence Jr not to return to 147 after going up to 154 to face Keith Thurman in April. Bozy, the father/trainer of undefeated interim IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, says that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) could be drained if he comes back down to 147.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero wants Adrien Broner, calls it “Fantasy fight” for PPV
By Jim Calfa: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero says he’d like to fight Adrien Broner, and he feels it would be a considerable pay-per-view match that would sell big. Unfortunately for Rolly, Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) ruled out a fight with him, saying this week that that match-up does nothing for him.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis wants Roiman Villa or Rashidi Ellis next in May or June
By Dan Ambrose: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says if he can’t get a title shot in May or June when he returns to the ring, he wants either Roiman Villa or Rashidi Ellis for the defense of his newly won IBF welterweight belt. Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) is...
BoxingNews24.com
Sergey Kovalev predicts Beterbiev “will smash” Yarde on Saturday
By Charles Brun: Former IBF/WBA/WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev predicts unified 175-lb champ Artur Beterbiev will “smash” challenger Anthony Yarde within six rounds on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. Kovalev is familiar with Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), having knocked him out in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev “takes your soul” says Tony Bellew
By Sean Jones: Tony Bellew is in awe of Artur Beterbiev and sees him as the “Mount Everest of the light heavyweight division, “who takes your soul” when he fights you. What could be Beterbiev’s next knockout victim is Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) when the two meet tonight at the top of the bill on ESPN+ in the U.S & BT Sport in the UK from the OVO Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis wants Ryan Garcia, Haney, Tank, Teofimo & Broner
By Allan Fox: Regis Prograis says he’s hoping to get fights against Ryan Garcia, Adrien Broner, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez & Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. WBC light welterweight champion Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) wants at least one of them, if not all before his career is over, and he feels he’ll beat them all.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr’s team could appeal to BBBofC over loss to Smith
By Barry Holbrook: Kalle Sauerland, the promoter for Chris Eubank Jr, is considering appealing to the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBoC] about the alleged elbow that Liam Smith appeared to land to the head of his fighter in the fourth in the sequence that led to the first knockdown.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Tonight: Beterbiev vs Yarde preview & prediction
By Brian Webber: Artur Beterbiev fights this Saturday, putting his three belts at light heavyweight on the line to defend his straps against Anthony Yarde. Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) will attempt to wrestle the IBF, WBC & WBO 175-lb belts from the unbeaten Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), which figures to be a difficult task for their fight on Saturday live on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. ET from the OVO Arena in London, England.
