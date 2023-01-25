Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Related
Channel 3000
City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening
MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
Channel 3000
Protecting your home from frigid weather
MADISON, Wis. -- With temperatures dipping well below zero this week, how can you protect your home from the elements?. It's no secret that the bitterly cold temperatures pose a threat to homes, but there are things residents can do to reduce the costly and destructive risk of Mother Nature bursting their pipes.
Channel 3000
Carbon monoxide alarm leads to discovery of attic fire
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Saturday, and soon learned they were dealing with much more than gas. Crews were called to the 600 block of Gilmore Street just after 11:20 p.m. The homeowner told firefighters that they were without heat following a power surge that knocked out furnaces around the neighborhood.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Fresh tracks in snow lead officers to south Madison burglary suspect
MADISON, Wis. -- Fresh tracks in the snow helped lead Madison police officers to a man who they said broke into a south side home over the weekend while a person slept inside. In an incident report Tuesday evening, Madison Police Department Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Badger Lane around 5:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a burglary in progress.
Channel 3000
Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Channel 3000
Fall River moves to 9-0 in Trailways West with win over Pardeeville
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
One person taken to hospital, homeowners displaced in Brooklyn fire
BROOKLYN, Wis. -- A fire that began in a garage in Brooklyn Sunday left one person in the hospital and the homeowners displaced. Crews were called to the 100 block of Stacie Court just before 5 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from an attached garage. The home was evacuated and one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Channel 3000
Fire at Fitchburg apartment displaces 16 families
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment in Fitchburg left at least 16 families displaced on Sunday. Speaking on Fitchburg's public access channel, Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said crews responded to the fire on High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road just before 3:30 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames...
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Channel 3000
Police investigating robbery at north Madison bank
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a bank was robbed last week on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left the area with cash.
Channel 3000
Driver arrested following chase through portion of Columbia County, Portage police say
PORTAGE, Wis. -- An 18-year-old man was arrested after police in Portage said he fled a traffic stop in the city and led law enforcement on a chase through part of Columbia County Monday afternoon. In a news release, the Portage Police Department said an officer stopped the 18-year-old on...
Channel 3000
Woman dies from injuries days after Iowa County shooting, sheriff's office says
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman shot last week in Iowa County has died from her injuries, the county's sheriff's office said Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. last Wednesday at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming southwest of Spring Green. The woman...
Channel 3000
Open enrollment for 2023-24 school year begins Feb. 6
MADISON, Wis. -- A new school year is still quite a few months away, but getting ready for the new year starts much sooner. For families getting ready for that first first day of school, open enrollment for the 2023-24 year begins Feb. 6. Applications can be found online here and should be completed by April 28.
Channel 3000
Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office identifies man pulled from Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man Tuesday whose body was pulled from Lake Waubesa over the weekend. Richard Knuteson, 45, of McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary exam confirmed he died from drowning. Emergency crews were called to the northern part...
Channel 3000
Stacy Jo (Vamstad) Lynch
Stacy Jo (Vamstad) Lynch, age 54, of Cross Plains, formerly of Blanchardville, died on January 30, 2023 at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on October 17, 1968 in Freeport, Illinois to Ole Kenneth and Jean Francis (Gross) Vamstad. The family lived in Freeport for her first year, and then moved to Blanchardville when Ole bought the lumber yard. She attended the Pecatonica grade and high school. In Blanchardville, graduating in 1987, and then attended one year of school in Milwaukee. Stacy started working in the insurance industry in Madison, and continued in that through a couple different jobs through all her working years. At one time she worked at Humana, Capitol Insurance, SSM Dean and UW Health. She met her future husband, Scott Lynch, online and started dating in 2000. They dated for many years and eventually spent all their time together. They were married on September 24, 2010 in a private ceremony with immediate family at Yellowstone Lake State Park near Blanchardville. Stacy loved doing crafts, including crocheting, jewelry making, and working with clay and resin. She loved traveling locally and a few longer trips with Scott. She also enjoyed cooking. She loved being close with her step daughters and being a part of their family.
Channel 3000
Madison police investigating after man with stab wound dropped off at hospital
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a stab wound last week. Officers were called to the hospital just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as...
Channel 3000
Philip Warren Kyser
Philip Warren Kyser, 70, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Phil was born November 13, 1952, in Fort Worth Texas to Charles and Emma Kyser (Cooper). In 1954, the Kyser family moved to Kansas City, Missouri. Phil enjoyed playing baseball and other sports throughout his childhood. In 1973, Phil moved to Boulder Colorado and met the love of his life. Phil married Debra “Debbie” Kyser (Larson) on June 29, 1974. The couple were blessed with four children: Heidi, Rachel, Hannah, and Josiah. The family moved to Richland Center August of 1990.
Comments / 0