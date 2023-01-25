ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening

MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
MADISON, WI
Protecting your home from frigid weather

MADISON, Wis. -- With temperatures dipping well below zero this week, how can you protect your home from the elements?. It's no secret that the bitterly cold temperatures pose a threat to homes, but there are things residents can do to reduce the costly and destructive risk of Mother Nature bursting their pipes.
MADISON, WI
Carbon monoxide alarm leads to discovery of attic fire

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Saturday, and soon learned they were dealing with much more than gas. Crews were called to the 600 block of Gilmore Street just after 11:20 p.m. The homeowner told firefighters that they were without heat following a power surge that knocked out furnaces around the neighborhood.
MADISON, WI
Fresh tracks in snow lead officers to south Madison burglary suspect

MADISON, Wis. -- Fresh tracks in the snow helped lead Madison police officers to a man who they said broke into a south side home over the weekend while a person slept inside. In an incident report Tuesday evening, Madison Police Department Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Badger Lane around 5:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a burglary in progress.
MADISON, WI
Driver killed in crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday evening. Callahan Fuller, of Janesville, died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange shortly before 7:10 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
One person taken to hospital, homeowners displaced in Brooklyn fire

BROOKLYN, Wis. -- A fire that began in a garage in Brooklyn Sunday left one person in the hospital and the homeowners displaced. Crews were called to the 100 block of Stacie Court just before 5 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from an attached garage. The home was evacuated and one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN, WI
Fire at Fitchburg apartment displaces 16 families

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment in Fitchburg left at least 16 families displaced on Sunday. Speaking on Fitchburg's public access channel, Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said crews responded to the fire on High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road just before 3:30 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames...
FITCHBURG, WI
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Police investigating robbery at north Madison bank

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a bank was robbed last week on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left the area with cash.
MADISON, WI
Open enrollment for 2023-24 school year begins Feb. 6

MADISON, Wis. -- A new school year is still quite a few months away, but getting ready for the new year starts much sooner. For families getting ready for that first first day of school, open enrollment for the 2023-24 year begins Feb. 6. Applications can be found online here and should be completed by April 28.
MADISON, WI
Stacy Jo (Vamstad) Lynch

Stacy Jo (Vamstad) Lynch, age 54, of Cross Plains, formerly of Blanchardville, died on January 30, 2023 at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on October 17, 1968 in Freeport, Illinois to Ole Kenneth and Jean Francis (Gross) Vamstad. The family lived in Freeport for her first year, and then moved to Blanchardville when Ole bought the lumber yard. She attended the Pecatonica grade and high school. In Blanchardville, graduating in 1987, and then attended one year of school in Milwaukee. Stacy started working in the insurance industry in Madison, and continued in that through a couple different jobs through all her working years. At one time she worked at Humana, Capitol Insurance, SSM Dean and UW Health. She met her future husband, Scott Lynch, online and started dating in 2000. They dated for many years and eventually spent all their time together. They were married on September 24, 2010 in a private ceremony with immediate family at Yellowstone Lake State Park near Blanchardville. Stacy loved doing crafts, including crocheting, jewelry making, and working with clay and resin. She loved traveling locally and a few longer trips with Scott. She also enjoyed cooking. She loved being close with her step daughters and being a part of their family.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
Philip Warren Kyser

Philip Warren Kyser, 70, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Phil was born November 13, 1952, in Fort Worth Texas to Charles and Emma Kyser (Cooper). In 1954, the Kyser family moved to Kansas City, Missouri. Phil enjoyed playing baseball and other sports throughout his childhood. In 1973, Phil moved to Boulder Colorado and met the love of his life. Phil married Debra “Debbie” Kyser (Larson) on June 29, 1974. The couple were blessed with four children: Heidi, Rachel, Hannah, and Josiah. The family moved to Richland Center August of 1990.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI

