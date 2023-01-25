Read full article on original website
GoldenEye controls better on Xbox than on Switch
The long, long awaited reissue of Rare’s classic 1997 James Bond shooter GoldenEye 007 is available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles today — and you might want to carefully consider which version you play. As announced earlier this week, only GoldenEye on Switch has online multiplayer. But...
GoldenEye 007 cheat unlock times for Xbox, Switch and N64
GoldenEye 007 cheats allow you to unlock new weapons, characters, and levels across both the story and multiplayer. Some draw from iconic James Bond films over the years — such as the Golden Gun, and a bonus level inspired by Moonraker — while others are more original, from firing paintball rounds to handing every enemy a rocket launcher.
Pokémon Go ‘Crackling Voltage’ event guide
Pokémon Go is having an electric-themed event, “Cracking Voltage” from Jan. 27 until Feb. 5. The meat of this event is the Team Go Rocket takeover portion of it, which starts on Feb. 1 at 12 a.m. in your local time. This time, you’ll be able to take down Giovanni in Special Research to get a Shadow Registeel. During that time, Team Go Rocket members will appear more frequently, and you’ll be able to use a Charged TM to remove the attack Frustration from Shadow Pokémon.
How to defeat the Dead Space remake’s Leviathan boss
During the Dead Space remake’s sixth chapter, “Environmental Hazard,” you’ll have to eject a giant Necromorph boss called the Leviathan. It’ll be at the end of the chapter, after a lot of running around in Hydroponics poisoning Wheezers. Our Dead Space Leviathan guide will tell...
GoldenEye 007 ‘Dam’ mission walkthrough
In GoldenEye 007’s first mission, Dam, you’re dropped off at the base of a dam in the former Soviet Union, and it’s your job to infiltrate the facility and intercept the shipping and contact information. Depending on your difficulty, you have to neutralize the alarms, intercept the...
Is Starfield delayed or not?
Let’s just cut to the chase. Is Starfield delayed?. Officially, no. And to be fair to Microsoft and Bethesda Game Studios, they already told us we wouldn’t be hearing anything out of Todd Howard’s next epic role-playing game during Wednesday’s Developer Direct showcase. There’s going to be a stand-alone showcase for Starfield at some point. It’s still one hell of an elephant not in the room, especially if two of the four games shown — Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online’s Necrom expansion — are big Bethesda projects launching in May and June, respectively. It doesn’t seem likely that Bethesda would want to cannibalize interest in those projects (or Starfield) by packing that game into a May or June release window.
How to prepare for Destiny 2: Lightfall
On Feb. 28, 2023, Bungie will release Destiny 2: Lightfall, the shared world shooter’s largest content drop since last year’s critically acclaimed The Witch Queen expansion. Preparing for these large add-ons can be a hard and confusing process, so in this Destiny 2: Lightfall preparation guide, we’ll break...
The six biggest differences in the Dead Space remake
It’s been almost 15 years since the original Dead Space came out. The new Dead Space is a remake, but it’s rebuilt from the ground up. If you’re a returning veteran of the Dead Space franchise, you’re going to notice a lot of minor changes and a couple substantial ones.
Dead Space’s accessibility options contain an amazing tool
The original Dead Space is a classic survival-horror experience, thanks to its gratuitous use of guts, gore, and highly disturbing imagery. The 2008 game doesn’t hold back on the punches, and this is all part of the draw for its proponents — the stranger and scarier the visuals, the better. And in the new remake, which will be released on Jan. 27, developer Motive Studio has added some accessibility options that keep the bite of the original game while broadening the appeal.
Forspoken’s gravest sin? It has no chill
From Frey’s very first steps in the medieval fantasy land of Athia, Forspoken’s influences emerge in full force. She runs and ducks under broken walls in an abandoned castle with a giant dragon in pursuit. She gets an annoyingly chatty companion named Cuff, who is literally a talking gold bracelet. Then, after narrowly avoiding danger, we get a dramatic bird’s-eye view of the landscape, dominated by a massive stone landmark arching up into the sky.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Greninja 7-star Tera Raid guide
Greninja is being added to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet roster via seven-star Tera Raids. This event-exclusive raid is a higher difficulty, just like the last ones, so you’ll need to be properly prepared before diving in. Greninja’s seven-star Tera Raids will run from Jan. 26 at 7...
Like A Dragon: Ishin! is the Yakuza games’ Red Dead — and a great place to start
Sega’s Yakuza series, now known as Like A Dragon in the West, is beloved for its serious, stone-faced drama and brutal street brawls as it is for the silly antics of its stars, Kiryu Kazuma, Goro Majima, and Ichiban Kasuga. None of that is changing for the next game in the franchise, Like A Dragon: Ishin!, despite the game’s historical 19th century setting. If anything, Like A Dragon: Ishin! is an opportunity for the franchise to be a little sillier and more serious.
The Last of Us Part 3 might not happen, according to Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us is just ramping up, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being excited about where the video game series could go next after 2018’s The Last of Us Part 2. During his press tour for the show, game series creative director and HBO show cocreator Neil Druckmann updated everyone on the status of Part 3, and the fact that it might not happen at all.
The Dead Space remake changes all the right things
In the 15 years since Dead Space was released, it has cemented in my brain as a masterpiece of science-fiction horror. Its unmatched atmosphere, its visceral, lead-footed combat, and its cosmic terrors still hold up, through rose-tinted memories. The new Dead Space is faithful to those memories. Its world, the...
Season: A Letter to the Future is one of the best games I’ve played in years
“When a dream crawls back out of your throat, it hurts,” says Maytora, an elderly woman hiding away from the world in a forest. She faces mandatory evacuation ahead of a looming disaster, and she seems almost relieved to leave behind the junk sculptures she’s painstakingly made throughout her life — to shed the burden of an unrecognized artist. But then I tell her I’d like to photograph them, so that they live on in a museum vault for future generations. She becomes giddy, then sighs as she reflects on her artistic regrets. Yet she’s surely more alive than she’s been in years.
Forspoken’s purple magic is unstoppable, if you get the right skills
Forspoken doesn’t care about subtlety. Defeating bosses in Square Enix’s open-world action game expands the categories of elemental magic you can use. These varieties are conveniently color-coded in obvious ways — red for fire spells, blue for water spells, and so on. But the first type of magic you start with is purple magic, for, uh... rock spells. (Rocks in Athia, Forspoken’s mystical setting, are brown.)
Dead Space’s secret ‘alternative ending’ is a better setup for Dead Space 2
Motive Studio’s remake of sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space is excellent, filling in the gaps and addressing shortcomings of the original 2008 game. It also adds to the original Dead Space, including a secret “alternative ending” that provides stronger connective tissue to the original game’s sequel, 2011’s Dead Space 2.
Dead Space on easy is just right
Dead Space — both the original and the remake — are survival horror games that lean heavily into scarcity and desperation (and jump scares and body horror). You’ll spend a lot of your time on the USG Ishimura low on health and almost out of ammo. That feeling of being right on the edge of failure is part of what makes Dead Space such an effective horror game (that and all the jump scares) — to the point where it can easily overpower the story.
GoldenEye 007’s incredible pause music was written in just 20 minutes
Even before the announcement that retro multiplayer classic GoldenEye 007 will come to Nintendo Switch and Xbox on January 27, fans were already celebrating its soundtrack — especially the song that plays when you hit the pause button. After a viral TikTok bit about that song made the rounds last December, fans everywhere have been doing finger-gun dances in their living rooms. (Or maybe that’s just me?) This week, the song’s composer Grant Kirkhope revealed the process behind his masterpiece — and that the real difficulty wasn’t the composition, but getting the song onto the Nintendo 64.
