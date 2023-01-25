Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
Related
Panthers hire big-name head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired a new head coach, and they went with an experienced candidate. Frank Reich has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Panthers, the team announced on Thursday. Reich, 61, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for four-plus seasons from 2018-2022. He was fired... The post Panthers hire big-name head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
We Say The Texans Are Dysfunctional, The Colts Say "Hold My Beer"
We Say The Texans Are Dysfunctional, The Colts Say "Hold My Beer"
Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
Colts' Front-Runner for Head Coach Developing?
Meetings between the Indianapolis Colts and head coaching candidate Raheem Morris have reportedly been all positive.
Panthers' Second Choice For Head Coaching Job Reportedly Revealed
The Carolina Panthers have made the first hire of the 2023 NFL coaching cycle, tabbing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to take over for the fired Matt Rhule. Reich, who was fired himself nine games into his fifth season in Indianapolis, brings head coaching experience to the job, ...
Jim Irsay's Top Candidate For Colts' Head Coach Reportedly Revealed
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay went to bat last season for interim coach Jeff Saturday. Despite Saturday's lack of NFL coaching experience, Irsay selected him during the season to replace the fired Frank Reich. This led to a contentious relationship between Irsay and the press, who ...
The next Colts coach
Colts nation is still waiting to find out who the next head coach will be.
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
Damar Hamlin makes first public statement since cardiac event
On Saturday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public statements since suffering a cardiac emergency on "Monday Night Football" nearly a month ago. In a video posted to his Instagram, Hamlin thanked those within the NFL community and the world at large for their support. "What happened to...
Ball State transfer John Paddock joins Illini QB room looking for 'an opportunity to compete'
CHAMPAIGN — John Paddock didn’t enter the transfer portal looking for a guarantee or a promise. He wanted a chance at the highest level. The rest will take care of itself. Paddock could have returned to Ball State after starting 12 games at quarterback for the Cardinals last season. Instead, after five years with the program he chose out of high school, he hit the transfer portal. This wasn’t a case of looking for the next stop to guarantee a starting spot at a position where starting jobs at the Division-I level are as good as gold. He wanted to push himself and test himself in a power-five conference. Paddock found a home at Illinois, a Big Ten program where his family has a rich football lineage.
Comments / 0