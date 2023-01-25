Top-ranked JUCO S Bishop Fitzgerald commits to NC State

Bishop Fitzgerald is the No. 1 junior college safety in the nation.

NC State landed a key member of its 2023 class Wednesday when Bishop Fitzgerald announced he will be joining the program. The four-star safety picked the Wolfpack over SMU, Arizona State, Maryland and others.

Fitzgerald is now the highest-rated member of NC State’s senior recruiting class. After playing high school football as a quarterback in Virginia, he enrolled at Coffeyville Community College and made a position switch.

After sharpening his skills as a defensive back for two years in junior college, he is ready to make the leap to Division-I football at safety. Fitzgerald told The Wolfpacker that he could play free safety, strong safety or nickel in Raleigh, but the staff told him his skill set will likely lend itself to playing SS.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Raleigh with a redshirt year available as well.

The four-star junior college prospect just wrapped up his sophomore season at Coffeyville that included 6 interceptions, 50 total tackles, 8 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries. After the season, Fitzgerald received first-team junior college All-American honors.

Fitzgerald made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, a little over a week after officially visiting NC State. Arizona State, SMU, Utah State and Cincinnati also hosted the safety on officials earlier in the recruiting cycle. He made the trip from Northern Virginia to Raleigh with his family, and everyone left very impressed.

“I think me and my family kind of mutually agreed that it was the best visit we’ve been on,” Fitzgerald told The Wolfpacker Sunday. “Just the culture, the people here, the city. Raleigh was a good city. You can see why it’s one of the fastest growing cities. The coaches were just real welcoming people, just making me feel at home, so we enjoyed that a lot.”

NC State linebacker Devon Betty hosted Fitzgerald on his visit, the safety clicked with the current members of the program. After picking up an offer from the Wolfpack Dec. 15, Fitzgerald quickly built a genuine bond with the coaching staff, especially safeties coach Joe DeForest.

“I think that’s one of the things I admire about coach DeForest is him always being 100 and real transparent,” Fitzgerald said. “I feel like I could talk to him about a lot of things because he values his players as people too.”

Fitzgerald is the No. 18, and likely final, commit of the Wolfpack’s 2023 recruiting class and the third safety, joining Daemon Fagan and Zack Myers.