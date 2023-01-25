ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Top-ranked JUCO S Bishop Fitzgerald commits to NC State

By Ethan McDowell
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzGWF_0kR9HmMZ00
Bishop Fitzgerald is the No. 1 junior college safety in the nation.

NC State landed a key member of its 2023 class Wednesday when Bishop Fitzgerald announced he will be joining the program. The four-star safety picked the Wolfpack over SMU, Arizona State, Maryland and others.

Fitzgerald is now the highest-rated member of NC State’s senior recruiting class. After playing high school football as a quarterback in Virginia, he enrolled at Coffeyville Community College and made a position switch.

After sharpening his skills as a defensive back for two years in junior college, he is ready to make the leap to Division-I football at safety. Fitzgerald told The Wolfpacker that he could play free safety, strong safety or nickel in Raleigh, but the staff told him his skill set will likely lend itself to playing SS.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Raleigh with a redshirt year available as well.

The four-star junior college prospect just wrapped up his sophomore season at Coffeyville that included 6 interceptions, 50 total tackles, 8 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries. After the season, Fitzgerald received first-team junior college All-American honors.

Fitzgerald made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, a little over a week after officially visiting NC State. Arizona State, SMU, Utah State and Cincinnati also hosted the safety on officials earlier in the recruiting cycle. He made the trip from Northern Virginia to Raleigh with his family, and everyone left very impressed.

“I think me and my family kind of mutually agreed that it was the best visit we’ve been on,” Fitzgerald told The Wolfpacker Sunday. “Just the culture, the people here, the city. Raleigh was a good city. You can see why it’s one of the fastest growing cities. The coaches were just real welcoming people, just making me feel at home, so we enjoyed that a lot.”

NC State linebacker Devon Betty hosted Fitzgerald on his visit, the safety clicked with the current members of the program. After picking up an offer from the Wolfpack Dec. 15, Fitzgerald quickly built a genuine bond with the coaching staff, especially safeties coach Joe DeForest.

“I think that’s one of the things I admire about coach DeForest is him always being 100 and real transparent,” Fitzgerald said. “I feel like I could talk to him about a lot of things because he values his players as people too.”

Fitzgerald is the No. 18, and likely final, commit of the Wolfpack’s 2023 recruiting class and the third safety, joining Daemon Fagan and Zack Myers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Technician Online

COLUMN: Keatts proving his worth on borrowed time

The call for NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts to be fired after last season was greatly over exaggerated. Keatts’ seat was scorching hot after the worst season in program history, in which the Wolfpack missed the NCAA Tournament once again, and many fans thought it was time for Keatts to go. Despite the outside noise, NC State decided to roll with Keatts for another year, and it was clear this was Keatts' last chance to prove his haters wrong.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer tells Jaden Schutt to ‘be ready’

The Duke basketball team could unlock a seldom used freshman this weekend. Dariq Whitehead (lower leg strain) will not play on Saturday afternoon for the Duke basketball team and head coach Jon Scheyer is not holding anything back when it comes to replacing the five-star freshman. Whitehead has scored at...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State latest to offer Northwood sophomore DE/TE Gus Ritchey

Pittsboro, N.C. — On Tuesday, North Carolina State University became the 13th school to offer Northwood High School sophomore tight end Gus Ritchey. It is his fourth in-state offer, behind Duke University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte. The class of 2025 athlete is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds.
PITTSBORO, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Bob Harris Was There For Us For Decades. In His Time Of Need, Let’s Be There For Him

Bob Harris was the Voice of the Blue Devils for 40 years. Until the admirable David Shumate took over when Harris retired, most of us had no idea of Duke football or basketball without him. This is the guy who made the memorable call when Christian Laettner broke the hearts of Kentucky fans in 1992, but he also did Duke’s 1978 Final Four run and all five of Duke’s national championships.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Most-Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Raleigh, N.C.

It looks like 2023 is going to be a big year for food in Raleigh, N.C. These highly anticipated restaurants have their eyes set on bringing new flavors to the City of Oaks in the coming months, a good sign for the hospitality community in Raleigh (and a great reason to plan a future visit).
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State police search for man after reported rape at residence hall

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State University Police Department received a report of a rape that happened this week at a residence hall. University police said it happened Tuesday at Bragaw Hall. The man who committed the alleged rape is not affiliated with the university, police said. University...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

NC State police say student was raped on campus

The North Carolina State University Police Department said the reported rape happened Tuesday at Bragaw Hall. The North Carolina State University Police Department said the reported rape happened Tuesday at Bragaw Hall.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
100K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy