Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?
HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
cw39.com
Severe storms possible in Houston Sunday | How this risk is different from Tuesday’s tornado day
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday will be our last dry day for about a week as we see another significant shift in our weather. It starts this weekend with showers Saturday, then potential strong storms Sunday. The active pattern continues through Thursday of next week. Saturday will be calmer than...
Watch: Security camera shows tornado hitting a Texas community center
Security camera footage shows the moments the Deer Park, Texas, tornado overtook the community center during Tuesday's severe storms.
southernillinoisnow.com
Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas
(NEW YORK) — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A “large and destructive” tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later...
Look at the damage left behind by severe storms, tornadoes that ripped through Houston area
The National Weather Service in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency for the first time in the office's history Tuesday for a twister that tore the southeast side of the Houston metro area. The line of severe storms blew east and into Louisiana as evening fell.
Tornado damage near Houston 'catastrophic,' official says as storm moves eastward
Emergency responders in the Houston area say they are responding to reports of damage and stranded motorists after a possible tornado moved through the area Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
The Weather Channel
Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage
Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
Tornado Destroys Animal Shelter as Texas Storms Wreak Havoc Near Houston
A severe storm system tore through southeast Texas, producing at least one tornado as it heads east along the Gulf Coast.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
Outsider.com
638K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0