How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?

HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas

(NEW YORK) — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A “large and destructive” tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later...
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage

Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
