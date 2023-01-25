Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon adds K-9 team in effort to crack down on poaching
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is expanding its K-9 conservation program, with the goal to stop poaching in Oregon. The program launched in 2019 with Senior Oregon State Trooper Josh Wolcott and his K-9, Buck, a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. Officials said Buck is...
Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
Police officers shot at, patrol car rammed in Eugene criminal pursuit
EUGENE, Ore. — A man and woman led Eugene police on an intense chase Thursday night, ramming the patrol car and shooting at police before fleeing into a civilian's home, law enforcement says. At 11:12 p.m. on January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped a truck driven by a...
Officer hurt by shattered glass when suspect shoots from Albany home
ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany Police officer was hurt by flying glass Wednesday when a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend fired a gun through a window. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There was no immediate word on the condition of the suspect’s girlfriend.
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Marion County
JEFFERSON, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a 43-year-old Jefferson man on aggravated animal abuse and gun charges after he was accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog last summer. While arresting Jeremy Cornwell, investigators say they searched the shed where he lives and found more than...
