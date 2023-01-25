ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KATU.com

Oregon adds K-9 team in effort to crack down on poaching

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is expanding its K-9 conservation program, with the goal to stop poaching in Oregon. The program launched in 2019 with Senior Oregon State Trooper Josh Wolcott and his K-9, Buck, a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. Officials said Buck is...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff

EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Officer hurt by shattered glass when suspect shoots from Albany home

ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany Police officer was hurt by flying glass Wednesday when a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend fired a gun through a window. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There was no immediate word on the condition of the suspect’s girlfriend.
ALBANY, OR
KATU.com

Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes

Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

