Man, woman arrested after stealing car at gunpoint in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood
Seattle police arrested a man and woman Friday morning after they allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and eluded police before being taken into custody in the SoDo neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way...
Chronicle
Man Stealing Gas in Pierce County While Smoking Cigarette Causes Car Fire, Explosion, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of arson after Tacoma police say he tried to steal gas by siphoning it from another vehicle while also smoking a cigarette. The gasoline ignited, causing a large fire and an explosion. Tacoma Police Department said the vehicle was a total loss,...
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
KOMO News
Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Hammer Attacker Awaiting Trial
Christopher E. Martin, 34, has been arrested for the battery of hitting a victim on the back of the head with a hammer and stealing his backpack at a King County Metro bus shelter on Pike Street. Martin was seen standing by a King County Metro bus shelter with a hammer in his hand. Martin’s actions was observed by an undercover officer. The officer took a photograph of Martin and sent it to other officers for safety purposes.
Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown
Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
q13fox.com
Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot
SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
q13fox.com
Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order and forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident. 37-year-old Muelu Salanoa was arrested on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in Puyallup....
Woman hit and killed by SPD car identified; officer was responding to call nearby
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed with KIRO 7 that 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was the woman who was struck and killed by a Seattle police car earlier this week. The Seattle police and fire departments are also sharing new information about what led up to the tragedy. According...
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building
A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.
Prosecutors charge man after South Lake Union attempted rape, assault of ambulance worker
King County prosecutors charged a man Wednesday who is accused of attempting to rape a woman and assaulting a medical response worker after his arrest earlier this week. David Krick, 41, is charged with one count of first-degree attempted rape and one count of third-degree assault with sexual motivation. According...
Peaceful protests in Seattle after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
With the Memphis Police Department releasing bodycam footage of the arrest of of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, peaceful protests took place around Seattle in the evening. The Seattle Police Department said on Friday that it was “planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed.”
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
Olympia Police Department investigating ‘suspicious death’
The Olympia Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death in the 2000 block of Caton Way Southwest. The department has not provided many details about the incident, but said a passerby reported seeing a person down in the area around 5 p.m. Thursday. The person, a...
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County
POULSBO, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county. Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston,...
Forensic sketch released for man’s remains found in Bremerton last year
BREMERTON, Wash. — A forensic facial sketch of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in Bremerton has been released in the hopes that he can be identified. A Thursday news release from the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office said the remains were discovered in an area known to be occupied by homeless people near Auto Center Way and Harlow Drive on Oct. 21, 2022.
q13fox.com
Puyallup standoff suspect appears in court
2 Puyallup Police officers were shot during the hours-long standoff. Court documents say the suspect shot at them with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds.
MyNorthwest
