Federal Way, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Hammer Attacker Awaiting Trial

Christopher E. Martin, 34, has been arrested for the battery of hitting a victim on the back of the head with a hammer and stealing his backpack at a King County Metro bus shelter on Pike Street. Martin was seen standing by a King County Metro bus shelter with a hammer in his hand. Martin’s actions was observed by an undercover officer. The officer took a photograph of Martin and sent it to other officers for safety purposes.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown

Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man arrested after firing handgun near Seattle Police parking lot

SEATTLE - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for reportedly firing a handgun near the parking lot of Seattle Police’s North Precinct. According to authorities, officers heard gunshots near their front door, then moments later began receiving several calls reporting those same gunshots. Officers walked out around 12:30...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Forensic sketch released for man’s remains found in Bremerton last year

BREMERTON, Wash. — A forensic facial sketch of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in Bremerton has been released in the hopes that he can be identified. A Thursday news release from the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office said the remains were discovered in an area known to be occupied by homeless people near Auto Center Way and Harlow Drive on Oct. 21, 2022.
BREMERTON, WA
