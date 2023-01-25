Christopher E. Martin, 34, has been arrested for the battery of hitting a victim on the back of the head with a hammer and stealing his backpack at a King County Metro bus shelter on Pike Street. Martin was seen standing by a King County Metro bus shelter with a hammer in his hand. Martin’s actions was observed by an undercover officer. The officer took a photograph of Martin and sent it to other officers for safety purposes.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO