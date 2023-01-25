Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Gianforte trumpets economic growth; Democrats focus on the housing crisis
In his State of the State Address, Gov. Gianforte said Montana's economy is coming up roses, but Democrats found plenty of dandelions. And Flathead County commissioners have drawn widespread criticism for their views of the county's homeless population. Capitol Talk is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR's Sally...
ValueWalk
Gov. Gianforte Wants To Send $2k In Property Tax Rebates From Montana
Some relief could be coming for Montana homeowners this year. Governor Greg Gianforte recently reiterated his administration’s priorities which include sending property tax rebates from Montana to eligible homeowners. Property Tax Rebates From Montana: How Much To Expect. On Wednesday, in his State of the State address, Gov. Gianforte...
newsfromthestates.com
Can elder care survive the 2023 Montana Legislature?
Montana lost nearly a dozen nursing homes in 2022. The reality is that dozens more assisted living and long-term care facilities are hanging by a thread. They are waiting to see if our governor and state legislature will take the critical steps necessary to keep essential elder services available across this vast state. Now is the time to make your voice heard on this essential concern.
Montana renters likely left in the cold under GOP plan for property tax rebates
Missoula's housing market has undergone significant changes in recent years, and many of the challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
mtpr.org
State lawmakers consider changes to how marijuana taxes are spent
Montana lawmakers are considering changes to how the state spends millions of dollars generated by marijuana sales on mental health and addiction treatments. In its first two years, the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) fund has given grants to tribal nations, county jails and Medicaid services for addiction prevention and treatment.
News-Medical.net
Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe
Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he's been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
Montana governor wants tax rebates, cuts with budget surplus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte reiterated his administration’s priorities to improve Montana’s economy in his State of the State address delivered Wednesday to the Legislature, whose job over the next few months will include determining how to allocate an unprecedented $2.6 billion budget surplus. “The fact of the matter is Montanans overpaid,” Gianforte said of tax payments. “We need to give it back.” Montana is among many states that built large budget surpluses through a surge in state tax revenues following coronavirus shutdowns and because of an influx of federal pandemic relief funds and increased wages.
What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit
Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
agdaily.com
Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud
It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
Missoula wants to regulate single-use plastics, but Legislature in the way
At the heart of the request, the city wants back the authority to regulate single-use plastics, including plastic bags, straws, stirrers and polystyrene containers.
The Latest from the Montana Legislature, Plus LIVE from Helena
If you're looking for the latest news out of the Montana Legislature, or wondering how bills and policies are being prioritized this session- we got a chance to catch up with Montana Speaker of the House Matt Regier (R-Kalispell) on Thursday. Here's the full audio:. Plus, thanks to our friends...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
mtpr.org
A bill to regulate sober living homes advances to the Senate
Montana lawmakers advanced a bill seeking to regulate sober living homes this week. The residences brand themselves as a community for people to live free of substance use as they recover from addiction. Senate Bill 94 would require sober living homes to register with the state, and would prohibit judges...
Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims
When Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The land they had leased to raise cattle was outside the Holy Family Mission, southeast of Browning. From 1890 to the mid-1930s, the site was one […] The post Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again
Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions
Jay Reardon retired as a union member after 48 years, and he said he still pays dues willingly every month. As he sees it, a bill to revise labor laws basically says public employees aren’t smart enough to decide if they want to join a union. Instead, he said, the bill sticks the government’s nose […] The post Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes
Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
a-z-animals.com
Marvelous Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Montana
© Ryan Hagerty/USFWS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. Montana, “Big Sky Country” is a state characterized by towering mountain ranges and vast, flat, prairies. It’s one of the least densely populated states in the country, and has one of the top ten lowest populations of any state. This wild, northwestern state is full of animals great and small. Here, we’ll discover six animals that are endangered and living in Montana. Some of them just might surprise you!
