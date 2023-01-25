Chelsea 'want to sell Hakim Ziyech to Roma and NOT to a Premier League rival

Chelsea are holding out for Roma to buy out-of-favour winger Hakim Ziyech in an effort not to sell the Moroccan to a Premier League rival, according to reports.

Ziyech, who enjoyed a fruitful World Cup in Qatar, has attracted interest from numerous top flight clubs across Europe, including the Serie A giants.

The 29-year-old's frustrating two-and-a-half year spell at Stamford Bridge is expected to come an end by the close of the January transfer window next Tuesday, and he is reportedly eager to move to Italy for a fresh start.

Roma are currently looking to sell highly-rated youngster Nicolo Zaniolo in order to raise the £25million to sign Ziyech, according to The Sun .

It is believed the Blues are happy to wait for Roma to find the sufficient funds, keen not to offload the Moroccan to another top flight club in England.

Tottenham and Newcastle have each been linked with the attacking midfielder, but the Premier League sides will have to offer substantial transfer fees to beat Roma to his signature.

Everton, who sacked Frank Lampard on Monday, are also in the market for Ziyech, according to Sky Sports .

The Stamford Bridge outcast would be viewed as a long-term replacement for Toffees homegrown starlet Anthony Gordon, who has attracted interest from Newcastle and, ironically, Chelsea this month.

Ziyech has chalked up 15 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this campaign, starting just four matches in the Premier League.