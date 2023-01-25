Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Former QC Weather Guy Opens Super Unique AirBNB in an Old Church in Galena
Quad Citizens hold our weather people in high regard and when a good one leaves it's hard to let go. Most agree Terry Swails was one of the best. If you miss him, you can still check out his updates on his website, tswails.com, where you can find forecasts and current weather affecting us. He also writes blogs about what's going on with him and his wife Carolynne (also a former news person) including sharing news about them opening an AirBnB that you can enjoy.
iheart.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County To Receive $1.2 Million For Project
Jo Daviess County is set to receive state funding to construct a new vehicle storage and maintenance building. According to Illinois Department of Transportation, the county will receive $1.2 million for the project as part of the Transit Round III awards provided through Rebuild Illinois, a $45 billion state investment in roads, bridges, railroads, universities and facilities. A report says that, in 2022, Jo Daviess County received $155,700 to be used for building, security and safety updates through the statewide capital program.
KWQC
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
ourquadcities.com
Driver killed in truck crash late Thursday
A 60-year-old Dubuque man was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle accident, according to a news release. James Scovel of Dubuque was identified as the driver in the crash that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road in Jackson County, the release says. Scovel...
x1071.com
Officials Reducing COVID-19 Reports
Health officials in northeast Iowa are scaling back their coronavirus reports. In a release from the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team, they are now pausing weekly COVID-19 updates. The team says they’ll continue to monitor local, regional, and national conditions and trends related to COVID. The release added that health officials will provide updates when necessary. Also, the Dubuque VNA is continuing to offer walk-in vaccine clinics on select dates at their office on Iowa Street. For more details, visit Dubuque-County-dot-gov.
x1071.com
Mental Health Matters Coalition Event Held in Lafayette County
Mental health was the focus of an all-day program held at Darlington High School this week. The Lafayette County Mental Health Matters coalition hosted the event on Wednesday. Along with a keynote speaker, the organization offered students multiple breakout sessions. The goal was aimed at normalizing discussions about mental health, reducing stigma, and sharing resources available to those seeking help. For more details about the Lafayette County Mental Health Matters coalition, contact Candi Fitzsimons at Johnson Public Library or Chief Jason King at the Darlington Police Department.
x1071.com
Lafayette County Communities Agitated Over EMS Tax
Several Lafayette County communities are agitated with county leaders regarding a tax levied on them for EMS. Officials established an EMS service that the county board stated would be paid for by a few of the county’s communities that it would serve. But when the new EMS service came in over $200,000 over budget, the board decided to have all county taxpayers make up for the additional funds, including those in communities with their own EMS. Village of Blanchardville President Nick Crooks says the village was taxed $7,000 without warning or consent, saying that they are taxed for services that they‘ve never asked for, that they‘re not paying for, and may not be able to use. Crooks and leaders from other Lafayette County municipalities will petition the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a ruling on the matter.
KCJJ
Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
x1071.com
Rollover Crash in Darlington
One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Darlington. 27 year old Brett Knautz of Darlington had minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. According to the Darlington Police Department, the crash happened just after 8am Wednesday on Spring Street. A press release states that Knautz was traveling northbound when his vehicle entered a skid on the snowy road, struck a power pole guy wire and overturned.
x1071.com
Darlington Man Arrested Twice
A man from Darlington was arrested twice last week for separate acts of domestic abuse. According to the Darlington Police Department 65 year old Ernest Torstenson was first arrested on Sunday, January 15th, for battery, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment following a disturbance on Ravine Street. Torstenson was released from jail on Thursday, January 19th, following his arraignment on the Sunday charges and was arrested again later that afternoon for bail jumping after making contact with the victim who he had been court ordered to stay away from. He remains jailed at this time.
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
KCRG.com
One person Injured after Friday night crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:59 p.m. Friday night Area Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, and West Bertram Fire went to Mount Vernon Road and Wilder Drive due to an accident. At the scene, crews learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Turner had been traveling west on Mount Vernon Road near...
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
