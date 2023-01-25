ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla County, WA

University of Idaho Spring Enrollment up 2.1 Percent

MOSCOW - Spring enrollment at University of Idaho is up. Undergraduate enrollment increased 3.5% to 6,505 over Spring 2022. Graduate student enrollment declined slightly to 1,929 from Spring 2022’s enrollment of 1,938. Overall, enrollment is up 2.1% to 9,375. Dual credit enrollment is not yet finalized but is expected...
MOSCOW, ID
U of I President Appeals for Funding to Offset Costs Stemming From Student Murders

BOISE - University of Idaho President C. Scott Green made an emotional funding appeal Friday. Fighting back tears. Green urged legislative budget-writers to fund Gov. Brad Little’s $1 million request, designed to cover costs stemming from the Nov. 13 slayings of four U of I students. The money would cover increased Idaho State Police patrols, enhanced campus security and counseling services, among other costs.
MOSCOW, ID
'Hats on for Paxtin': Local Schools Come Together to Raise Money for Middle School Student Who Was Burned

LEWISTON - Multiple schools in Lewiston are having a "Hats On" day on Friday in support of a Jenifer Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering serious burns. According to a Gofundme page, Paxtin was leaning over the bathroom counter when his shirt caught fire on a candle that was lit on the counter. Following the accident, Paxtin had to be transported to the pediatric burn ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
LEWISTON, ID
'Hats on for Paxtin': Jenifer Middle School Students to Raise Money for Fellow Classmate

LEWISTON - On Friday, January 27, Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, ID will have a 'Hats on Day' in support of a student who was seriously burned last week. According to the Lewiston School District, Jenifer Middle School students came together "in true Burro form" asking if they could support him and his family with a 'Hats on for Paxtin' Day. On Friday, a donation of any amount will allow students to wear a hat in class for the day.
LEWISTON, ID
WSU Toxicologist Receives Award for Groundbreaking Research

PULLMAN - Washington State University Pharmaceutical Sciences Associate Professor John Clarke has been announced as this year's recipient of the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Achievement Award. One of the highest honors given by the SOT, Clark receive the award for his significant contributions in research, service, and education to the...
PULLMAN, WA
Feds Allocate Over a Million Dollars to Improve WSU Infectious Diseases Research Lab in Pullman

PULLMAN - The federal government has allocated over a million dollars to Washington State University to improve a Pullman lab that researches infectious diseases. The money is in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that was signed by President Joe Biden last month. According to a post on the institution’s website, $1.36 million has been earmarked for the Paul G. Allen School for Global Health.
PULLMAN, WA
Port Of Whitman County Agrees to buy Land for Proposed Biodiesel Plant

PULLMAN - The Port of Whitman County Commissioners have agreed to purchase three parcels of land for what was initially only described as a job-creating project. The commissioners held a special meeting on Wednesday morning and voted unanimously to buy the land without providing any details about the project, only stating that it will create jobs. The elected officials initially only informed the public that the land is on Wawawai Road and is being purchased for $3.8 million.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Lewiston City Reservoir Rupture Update, January 25, 2023

LEWISTON - Carol Maurer, the City of Lewiston Public Information Officer, reports that City of Lewiston Public Works Department has been working around the clock to restore regular service to water customers still under the boil water order. Crews started draining the affected reservoir this morning and will be complete with this step by the end of the day.
LEWISTON, ID
44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism

IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
POTLATCH, ID
Boil Water Order Guidance

LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston continues to work closely with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in efforts to repair the rupture at a city-owned reservoir that occurred on January 18, 2023. Since that day, some Lewiston residents have been under a precautionary Boil Water Order. On Tuesday, the...
LEWISTON, ID
Preparing your outdoor animals to beat the cold

LEWISTON - When the weather dips into cold and freezing temperatures, especially at night, humans stay cozy by turning on heaters and pulling out extra blankets. Food animals, on the other hand, require special preparation to stay warm and survive cold weather conditions. Dr. Isabelle Louge, a clinical assistant professor...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country's Pets of the Week

Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Horchata and George. Horchata. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Horchata is a brown tabby, DSH (Domestic Short Hair) cat, fully grown at 8lbs, approximately 3 1/2 years old, and already spayed. Described by shelter staff as quiet, reserved, affectionate, independent, gentle, and relaxed. Horchata would do best in a quiet home with no other cats. It is unknown how she would do around dogs, but shelter staff feels confident that she's not a fan of other kitties. Horchata loves all people and warms up very quickly, but still likes to have her personal space.
MOSCOW, ID
Lewiston, ID
