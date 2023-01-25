Read full article on original website
University of Idaho Spring Enrollment up 2.1 Percent
MOSCOW - Spring enrollment at University of Idaho is up. Undergraduate enrollment increased 3.5% to 6,505 over Spring 2022. Graduate student enrollment declined slightly to 1,929 from Spring 2022’s enrollment of 1,938. Overall, enrollment is up 2.1% to 9,375. Dual credit enrollment is not yet finalized but is expected...
U of I President Appeals for Funding to Offset Costs Stemming From Student Murders
BOISE - University of Idaho President C. Scott Green made an emotional funding appeal Friday. Fighting back tears. Green urged legislative budget-writers to fund Gov. Brad Little’s $1 million request, designed to cover costs stemming from the Nov. 13 slayings of four U of I students. The money would cover increased Idaho State Police patrols, enhanced campus security and counseling services, among other costs.
'Hats on for Paxtin': Local Schools Come Together to Raise Money for Middle School Student Who Was Burned
LEWISTON - Multiple schools in Lewiston are having a "Hats On" day on Friday in support of a Jenifer Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering serious burns. According to a Gofundme page, Paxtin was leaning over the bathroom counter when his shirt caught fire on a candle that was lit on the counter. Following the accident, Paxtin had to be transported to the pediatric burn ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
'Hats on for Paxtin': Jenifer Middle School Students to Raise Money for Fellow Classmate
LEWISTON - On Friday, January 27, Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, ID will have a 'Hats on Day' in support of a student who was seriously burned last week. According to the Lewiston School District, Jenifer Middle School students came together "in true Burro form" asking if they could support him and his family with a 'Hats on for Paxtin' Day. On Friday, a donation of any amount will allow students to wear a hat in class for the day.
WSU Toxicologist Receives Award for Groundbreaking Research
PULLMAN - Washington State University Pharmaceutical Sciences Associate Professor John Clarke has been announced as this year's recipient of the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Achievement Award. One of the highest honors given by the SOT, Clark receive the award for his significant contributions in research, service, and education to the...
Feds Allocate Over a Million Dollars to Improve WSU Infectious Diseases Research Lab in Pullman
PULLMAN - The federal government has allocated over a million dollars to Washington State University to improve a Pullman lab that researches infectious diseases. The money is in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that was signed by President Joe Biden last month. According to a post on the institution’s website, $1.36 million has been earmarked for the Paul G. Allen School for Global Health.
Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum to Perform 'Walking With My Ancestors: Cape Coast Castle' at Lewis-Clark State College
LEWISTON - Award-winning playwright and performer Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum will perform her one-woman show “Walking with My Ancestors: Cape Coast Castle” at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Aduonum will also lead a workshop on African drumming and dance on the following day.
Port Of Whitman County Agrees to buy Land for Proposed Biodiesel Plant
PULLMAN - The Port of Whitman County Commissioners have agreed to purchase three parcels of land for what was initially only described as a job-creating project. The commissioners held a special meeting on Wednesday morning and voted unanimously to buy the land without providing any details about the project, only stating that it will create jobs. The elected officials initially only informed the public that the land is on Wawawai Road and is being purchased for $3.8 million.
Moose and elk captures are set to begin January 29 in Latah, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties
According to Idaho Fish and Game, moose and elk captures are set to begin Jan 29, 2023. Helicopters may be observed flying low and slow over Latah and Clearwater Counties. Biologists will be using helicopters to dart, capture and collar moose as part of a long-term survivability study. Depending on...
Tri-State Memorial Hospital RN Jasmine Allen Honored with DAISY Award
CLARKSTON - Jasmine Allen, RN with Tri-State Memorial Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, was recently honored with the DAISY Award for her outlasting impression she leaves with her patients in the Intensive Care Unit, the hospital announced Wednesday. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Award is an international recognition program...
Walla Walla Regional Airport lands new, faster jet service
WALLA WALLA — Horizon Air, the only commercial airlines that flies in and out of Walla Walla, has retired its turboprop Bombardier Q-400 aircraft in favor of faster and more efficient wings. The Embraer 175’s first time landing on Walla Walla Regional Airport’s runway was Jan. 9.
City of Lewiston Awaiting Test Results to Lift Boil Water Order
LEWISTON - Carol Maurer, the City of Lewiston Public Information Officer, reports that City of Lewiston Public Works Department has been working around the clock to restore regular service to water customers still under the boil water order. Crews drained the remaining water out of the affected reservoir Wednesday. Staff...
Lewiston City Reservoir Rupture Update, January 25, 2023
LEWISTON - Carol Maurer, the City of Lewiston Public Information Officer, reports that City of Lewiston Public Works Department has been working around the clock to restore regular service to water customers still under the boil water order. Crews started draining the affected reservoir this morning and will be complete with this step by the end of the day.
Whitman County Coroner Identifies WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room Last Weekend
The WSU student found dead inside of his dorm room over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Luke Tyler, according to a press release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon where they found the body of Tyler inside...
44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism
IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asks for bomb squad after arrest in recent shooting
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm. The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon...
Boil Water Order Guidance
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston continues to work closely with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in efforts to repair the rupture at a city-owned reservoir that occurred on January 18, 2023. Since that day, some Lewiston residents have been under a precautionary Boil Water Order. On Tuesday, the...
Preparing your outdoor animals to beat the cold
LEWISTON - When the weather dips into cold and freezing temperatures, especially at night, humans stay cozy by turning on heaters and pulling out extra blankets. Food animals, on the other hand, require special preparation to stay warm and survive cold weather conditions. Dr. Isabelle Louge, a clinical assistant professor...
Lewiston Man Who Did Prison Time for Deadly 2013 Drunk Driving Crash on 21st Street Arrested for Another Alleged DUI
LEWISTON - A Lewiston man who was involved in a deadly drunk driving crash on 21st Street in 2013 was arrested for another alleged DUI on Wednesday night. 33-year-old Kyle Rios was arrested by Lewiston Police and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.
Big Country's Pets of the Week
Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Horchata and George. Horchata. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Horchata is a brown tabby, DSH (Domestic Short Hair) cat, fully grown at 8lbs, approximately 3 1/2 years old, and already spayed. Described by shelter staff as quiet, reserved, affectionate, independent, gentle, and relaxed. Horchata would do best in a quiet home with no other cats. It is unknown how she would do around dogs, but shelter staff feels confident that she's not a fan of other kitties. Horchata loves all people and warms up very quickly, but still likes to have her personal space.
