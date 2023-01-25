Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher
Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong. One Fortnite player trying to escape...
dotesports.com
Tyler1 tries Fortnite and soon learns the harsh truth players have to deal with every day
Tyler1 has become a more versatile gamer over the years, and the streamer recently picked up Fortnite to keep up with the times, despite being slightly late to the party. As the veteran League player dominated his lobby with eight kills to his name, Tyler1’s chat led him into a secret that’s also a hot debate within the Fortnite community.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 major leak shows Mythic skin that might be coming with Season 3 battle pass
Overwatch 2 players are patient creatures who normally have to wait until the patch day to learn about the makeovers coming to their favorite game. But, only days after the most recent patch turned the game upside down, a major leak showing off Mythic skin has been circling in the Overwatch 2 communities across the Internet.
dotesports.com
Will the 6-vs-6 mode return in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 was released just a few months ago, and players are already asking whether the six-vs-six mode will return to the game in one form or another. The number of players in a team was one of the main changes applied in the sequel to the game, with Blizzard removing the offtank role. Some fans are struggling to adjust and are wondering when they’ll be able to enjoy 12-player games again.
dotesports.com
All MTG Dominus cards in ONE and how they work
Wizards of the Coast has included five new Magic: The Gathering living monuments within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set called Dominus, showcasing legendary horrors with powerful stats, abilities, and a means to become Indestructible. Formerly known as the Mirrodin, Phyrexia has become a plane that is constantly evolving...
dotesports.com
Jks lands a bizarre wallbang on s1mple at BLAST Spring Groups
Nuke is a CS:GO map known for having a few incredible wallbang spots, and yesterday, during BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2023, Justin “jks” Savage hit a pretty brilliant one on Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev. The Australian caught his enemy as he was trying to escape the bomb...
dotesports.com
VALORANT devs finally confirm replay system in the works
Anna Donlon, the VALORANT dev team lead, has confirmed a replay system is in development. As well as the highly anticipated replay system, which will give players a better understanding of the game and help them learn from their mistakes, new server locations are in the works, mode updates, and “insert the thing you really care about here.”
dotesports.com
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue
T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
dotesports.com
Seeing denial reason code 18 in Fortnite? Here’s how to fix it
Hopping onto a Fortnite match is a no-effort process unless a pesky error decides to cross your path. While Epic Games generally does a decent job of patching such errors, they can still appear out of nowhere, especially after huge content releases. The Denial Reason Code 18 can appear when...
dotesports.com
Riot dev Phreak wants Yuumi to disappear from pro play with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
Yuumi was hit with a series of balance changes in League of Legends Patch 13.1B, which nerfed her base stats, passive, W, and E. The changes were met with backlash, but Riot Games developer Phreak defended the balance team’s decisions. The former LCS shoutcaster explained on his YouTube channel...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 one-tricks might be hated by everyone, but some really don’t care
One-trick ponies are among the most hated players in competitive games, and Overwatch 2 is no exception. Under no circumstances will these players switch their heroes, because they’re only willing to play one character. They are easily recognizable by their career profile, from the time played on their favorite...
dotesports.com
Riot delays VALORANT Patch 6.02 due to PBE issue
VALORANT players will have to wait an extra week before the next significant game update. Riot Games confirmed today that Patch 6.02 has officially been pushed back to Feb. 7. Typically, Riot releases a new VALORANT patch every two weeks, with the 6.01 update releasing on Jan. 17 and the 6.02 update set for Jan. 31. But an issue with access to the Public Beta Environment (PBE) has forced Riot to move the release schedule for 6.02.
dotesports.com
Aaron Keller hints at matchmaking, ultimate retention changes in Overwatch 2 season 3
One thing the Overwatch 2 community isn’t shy about is sharing their thoughts about the state of the game with developers. While most of us likely wish they’d do so in a bit more constructive manner instead of yelling into the void, the team behind the game wants players to know that they’re listening to the given feedback.
dotesports.com
Fortnite introduces Sylvie as the February 2023 Crew Pack skin
Yet another month is on the horizon for Fortnite Crew Pack subscribers and Epic Games just announced the skin of the month for its subscription service. Sylvie, a master smith from an ageless kingdom, will be the featured skin of the February 2023 Crew Pack. In addition to the main...
dotesports.com
CS:GO’s latest update introduces changes to Anubis
The latest patch for CS:GO was released on Jan. 25, and it added a few tweaks to Anubis. The developers changed a number of positions. The ones that are the most impacted are B Long and Canal. When it comes to the former, Ivy was trimmed and the clipping at Ruins and B Long was adjusted. Ruins themselves are “slightly less ruined,” as well, which should make it easier for both sides to pick fights in that position.
dotesports.com
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season
In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
dotesports.com
All MTG Oil counter enablers in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Use Magic: The Gathering Oil counters in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Limited, and other formats, to enable additional abilities and effects from your Artifacts and creatures. Oil counters are a secondary mechanic showcased in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, representing Phyrexian glistening oil and the power it can give Artifacts and creatures. The set also includes the MTG Proliferate mechanic, giving players another means to increase Oil counters on their permanents. There are a total of 31 cards in the ONE set that synergize with Oil counters, with Black being the only color that doesn’t use them.
dotesports.com
League’s lead designer explains why Yuumi is meant to be a ‘having fun with friends’ type of champion
For many months, Yuumi has been one of the most widely hated champions in League of Legends. She can poke out enemies with ease while providing her team with huge amounts of healing and crowd control, making the cat almost unbearable to play against, especially when considering her ability to latch onto an ally and become untargetable.
dotesports.com
How to build Caitlyn support like T1 star Keria—and why you should probably not play it in solo queue
Another day, another League of Legends pro trying to ruin the solo queue experience for players around the world. In his second-week match against Kwangdong Freecs, T1’s superstar support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok broke out an unorthodox Caitlyn pick that has many fans scrambling to ban her in their ranked games—not to prevent them from facing it, but to keep their teammates from picking it.
dotesports.com
HisWattson’s Apex Legends mods rival official LTMs, but EA won’t let him monetize tournaments
Apex Legends has slowly added additional official game modes with each season and event, including Arenas, Control, Shadow Royale, and other limited time playlists, but the community has always rallied for more. Private lobbies recently released to the public with the Spellbound Collection Event, but with heavy limitations on starting a lobby.
Comments / 0