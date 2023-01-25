Read full article on original website
The Future of Skiing Depends on Affordable Lessons for Kids
It's a Saturday afternoon in early December and the Treehouse Kids Adventure Center at Colorado's Aspen Snowmass resort is filled with nearly 250 bobble-headed kids, clunking around in colorful helmets, snowsuits, and ski boots that nearly reach their knees. Like sorcerers, the outnumbered adult instructors herd the children into ability-appropriate groups before whisking them away for their first day of lessons in the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club's (AVSC) seasonal youth ski programming.
Backpacker’s Top Ultralight Hiking Stories of 2022
For a lot of hikers, the secret to a good trip is simple: carry less. Over the past decade, we've seen ultralight backpacking go more and more mainstream, as major gear manufacturers have dived into the lightweight market. The result has been a groundswell of new toothbrush-cutters trying to find their way into the lighter side of the hobby.
Three Factors You Should Consider When Buying a Ski Shell
In early January I flew out to Alta Ski Area outside Salt Lake City to test new ski jackets with Flylow, a Tahoe-based outdoor apparel brand. It was absolutely hammering snow and the chairlifts were rocking in high winds. We skied groomers, steeps, and a couple of Alta's famous traverses and inbounds hikes in order to work up a sweat. In other words, it was the perfect day to test ski shells.
Bedbugs Are on the Rise in U.S. Hotels. Here’s How to Avoid Them.
Any number of concerns are on our radar as we plan our next trip, from serious issues like how destinations are working to mitigate tourists' environmental impact to inconveniences like months-long passport wait times. In this column, we'll be addressing your questions about how to navigate the world.
This Is the Best Winter Ever to Visit Yosemite National Park. Here’s Why.
California has had a hell of a year, with a series of storms that have caused record flooding and forced thousands to evacuate their homes. Many have struggled, but part of the state has experienced a silver, or winter white, lining. In Yosemite National Park, one of America's most popular natural treasuries, the storms have delivered epic winter conditions. This means that if you want to gaze up at El Capitan in solitude or like to cross-country ski, hike, snowshoe, and see raging waterfalls, you're in luck.
A Longtime Surf Competition Went Virtual During the Pandemic. Organizers Kept It That Way.
Last winter, Hawaiian surfer Kuiookalani Young spent more time riding his bicycle than his surfboard. Young, 23, pedaled across Oahu's North Shore on a borrowed bike, desperately trying to obtain video clips taken by local photographers of him surfing the thumping waves. He needed to submit footage of his best rides to convince a panel of judges that he was among the best surfers in the world. But with no budget for a film crew, he had to get scrappy, and that meant trying to get footage from people who had filmed him surfing by chance.
I’ve Had a Sauna Tent in My Backyard for 3 Months and I’m Obsessed
Many people in my home state of Minnesota spend weekends at their cabins "up North." It's not a practice reserved just for the wealthy either, as these basic structures are usually passed down through generations so that middle class families often own a rustic second home, too. Many of these properties feature homemade saunas, for cutting the chill year round.
Here’s the Running Gear That Keeps Me Comfortable in Colorado All Winter
Personally, I need a high dose of nature in every season, maybe even more during the short days of winter. I don't despise the treadmill—it's a great workout tool. I despise the notion that you can't run outside on trails in cold, windy, snowy, downright nasty weather. So I head out, regardless of the forecast.
How to Keep Bike Commuting All Winter Long
Now that I'm back in my office, post-pandemic, I'm back on a commuter bike most days. My office is about four miles away from home, but if I take the long way around and add in an extra hill I can stretch it into a 30-minute ride in the morning and another 30-minute ride on the way home.
Help Is on the Way for Colorado’s Search and Rescue Teams
It's a new year—and the busiest search and rescue system in the country is getting a little extra help. On January 1, a new law took effect...
When Hikers Die, Why Are We So Quick to Judge?
On November 20, 2022, 19-year-old Emily Sotelo set out on a solo hike on New Hampshire's Franconia Ridge. Her mom watched her disappear up the trail, expecting to meet up with Emily later that day at a prearranged spot.
California’s Snowpack Is Soaring. Here’s What That Means for Pacific Crest Trail Hikers.
California's snowy winter could mean trouble for thru-hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail. According to current measurements, the northern Sierra Nevada range currently has 173 percent of the...
Extreme Weather Devastated This California State Beach
The scene in Capitola, California, looks grim this week, as cleanup crews work on the coastal homes, businesses, and landmarks that were damaged by the recent "bomb cyclone" storm. Located just east of Santa Cruz, Capitola was one of the hardest hit communities in the state. Sections of its iconic wharf toppled into the sea after being battered by whitecaps, and shops and restaurants along its popular beachfront were inundated by the surf.
Can a Teardrop Trailer Work for a Family of Four?
My husband and I love to camp. So when our identical twins were born in March 2017, our first big purchase that didn't involve a trip to Babies "Я" Us was a gigantic tent from REI. In theory it was a good acquisition: something the entire family could use as a basecamp for adventuring and exploring new places.
Atmospheric Rivers Pound California, Closing Multiple Parks and Recreation Sites
Atmospheric rivers are wreaking havoc in Northern and central California, causing unprecedented flooding and mudslides and prompting the closure of many state and regional parks. These weather events are impacting national parks in the region as well.
A Semitruck Slammed into a Herd of Bison near Yellowstone National Park
A gory auto wreck west of Yellowstone National Park last week left 13 bison dead and authorities scratching their heads. According to law enforcement, a semitruck traveling along U.S....
Check Out These Photos of Mammoth Mountain’s Enormous Snowpack
The massive dichotomy between the snow-rich and snow-poor areas of ski country is growing larger by the day—case in point, Vermont's Mad River Glen just shuttered due to lack of snow while the Mountain West and Far West are getting buried. Perhaps nowhere is it more evident than at Mammoth Mountain, California, where it started snowing in late October and basically hasn't stopped.
A Polar Bear Attacked and Killed Two People in Northwestern Alaska
A community in Northwest Alaska is reeling after a woman and her 1-year-old son were mauled to death by a polar bear on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report...
How to Get Reservations at These Popular National Parks in 2023
Traffic jams in Yosemite, max capacity in Arches—our national parks are more crowded than ever before. Actually, scratch that. Some of our national parks are crowded. The truth is that total visitation to our park system dropped by five percent, down from 1.43 billion visitor hours in 2019, to 1.36 billion in 2021. (We're still waiting for the numbers from 2022.)
This Vermont Ski Area Closed Due to Lack of Snow
While the Utah and California mountains get have been pummeled by winter storms this week, East Coast ski resorts continue to endure warm temperatures, rain, and an unseasonable lack of snow. It's gotten so bad in Vermont that Mad River Glen ski area has ceased lift operations this week.
