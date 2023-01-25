Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Last winter, Hawaiian surfer Kuiookalani Young spent more time riding his bicycle than his surfboard. Young, 23, pedaled across Oahu’s North Shore on a borrowed bike, desperately trying to obtain video clips taken by local photographers of him surfing the thumping waves. He needed to submit footage of his best rides to convince a panel of judges that he was among the best surfers in the world. But with no budget for a film crew, he had to get scrappy, and that meant trying to get footage from people who had filmed him surfing by chance.

HAWAII STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO