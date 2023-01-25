Read full article on original website
Related
KCJJ
Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
x1071.com
Darlington Man Arrested Twice
A man from Darlington was arrested twice last week for separate acts of domestic abuse. According to the Darlington Police Department 65 year old Ernest Torstenson was first arrested on Sunday, January 15th, for battery, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment following a disturbance on Ravine Street. Torstenson was released from jail on Thursday, January 19th, following his arraignment on the Sunday charges and was arrested again later that afternoon for bail jumping after making contact with the victim who he had been court ordered to stay away from. He remains jailed at this time.
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
superhits106.com
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
The Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it. The truck owned by Arensdorf Construction was stolen Wednesday morning from the area of East Sixth and White streets. Traffic camera footage shows the vehicle leaving the city on Key West Drive. Anyone with information about the theft should contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously. They can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
College Student Who Wiped Out Entire Family Found Guilty by Iowa Jury
Alexander Jackson, the University of Iowa student accused of slaughtering his entire family before calling 911 to blame it on a masked intruder, was found guilty for their murders by an Iowa jury on Wednesday morning. The jury found Jackson guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of his parents, Jan and Melissa, and his 19-year-old sister, Sabrina Jackson. The trial uncovered that Jackson told cops he was shot in the foot as he tried to wrestle a rifle away from an intruder. The gun that Jackson claimed the intruder used belonged to his family, however, and investigators testified they found two clear palm prints on the gun that belonged to Jackson, as well as the gun’s box under his bed. All three of his family members died by gunshot wounds from the gun, cops said. Jackson, 22, will be sentenced at a later date, but faces a minimum sentence of life behind bars. Read it at KGAN
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
x1071.com
Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
x1071.com
Rollover Crash in Darlington
One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Darlington. 27 year old Brett Knautz of Darlington had minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. According to the Darlington Police Department, the crash happened just after 8am Wednesday on Spring Street. A press release states that Knautz was traveling northbound when his vehicle entered a skid on the snowy road, struck a power pole guy wire and overturned.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
superhits106.com
Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials Caused Fire
Authorities say a fire that displaced two families this week in Dubuque was caused by the improper disposal of smoking material. No injuries were reported in the blaze at a residence on Loras Boulevard. Firefighters were dispatched just before 4pm Tuesday to a fire on the third floor of a three-story, multi-family residence. Crews helped evacuate five occupants from the first and second floors of the building. The fire was contained to one room on the third floor of the structure. Additionally, two adults living on the second floor temporarily were displaced due to water damage.
x1071.com
Mental Health Matters Coalition Event Held in Lafayette County
Mental health was the focus of an all-day program held at Darlington High School this week. The Lafayette County Mental Health Matters coalition hosted the event on Wednesday. Along with a keynote speaker, the organization offered students multiple breakout sessions. The goal was aimed at normalizing discussions about mental health, reducing stigma, and sharing resources available to those seeking help. For more details about the Lafayette County Mental Health Matters coalition, contact Candi Fitzsimons at Johnson Public Library or Chief Jason King at the Darlington Police Department.
x1071.com
Officials Reducing COVID-19 Reports
Health officials in northeast Iowa are scaling back their coronavirus reports. In a release from the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team, they are now pausing weekly COVID-19 updates. The team says they’ll continue to monitor local, regional, and national conditions and trends related to COVID. The release added that health officials will provide updates when necessary. Also, the Dubuque VNA is continuing to offer walk-in vaccine clinics on select dates at their office on Iowa Street. For more details, visit Dubuque-County-dot-gov.
x1071.com
Lafayette County Communities Agitated Over EMS Tax
Several Lafayette County communities are agitated with county leaders regarding a tax levied on them for EMS. Officials established an EMS service that the county board stated would be paid for by a few of the county’s communities that it would serve. But when the new EMS service came in over $200,000 over budget, the board decided to have all county taxpayers make up for the additional funds, including those in communities with their own EMS. Village of Blanchardville President Nick Crooks says the village was taxed $7,000 without warning or consent, saying that they are taxed for services that they‘ve never asked for, that they‘re not paying for, and may not be able to use. Crooks and leaders from other Lafayette County municipalities will petition the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a ruling on the matter.
Comments / 1