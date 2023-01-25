Suspect arrested in slaying of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in Florida

Police in Florida have made an arrest in the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan last year and said that they believed the suspect did not work alone.

On Wednesday, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith, joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson, announced the arrest of 61-year-old Henry Tenon. Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and child abuse, police announced.

Nelson explained that Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder charge because he did not act alone. The 61-year-old is set to have his first appearance in court on Thursday, when investigators will pursue an indictment for first degree murder that carries a mandatory life in prison sentence.

Nelson did not disclose any further details about the alleged conspiracy and said the authorities were sharing "limited information" and sealing Tenon's arrest affidavit and warrant for the next 30 days to protect the ongoing investigation.

In February 2022, Bridegan was driving home after having dinner with his 9-year-old twins and 2-year old daughter, Smith said. After dropping off the twins with their mom, he drove home with his daughter and came upon a tire blocking the road.

"That tire was purposely placed there to make him stop," Smith said.

Bridegan placed his car in park and exited the vehicle to presumably move the tire when he was "gunned down in cold blood," Smith said.

According to police, nothing was stolen from Bridegan; his 2-year-old daughter was strapped in her car seat during the murder.

"This was a planned, targeted ambush and murder," Smith said.

Smith asked anyone with any information that relates to Tenon or the case to reach out to authorities.