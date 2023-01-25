ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Is 'Not In A Hurry To Rush Down The Aisle' To Boyfriend John Miller 'Just Yet,' Spills Source

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
Despite being head over heels in love, Jennifer Garner is in no rush to say "I Do" to boyfriend John Miller .

"Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him," a source spilled to a news outlet after the low-key couple was first linked in 2018. And while, "There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that," the 13 Going on 30 actress "decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet."

The source emphasized, "She feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label."

CAREFREE JENNIFER GARNER LETS LOOSE WITH A TIKTOK DANCE AFTER EX BEN AFFLECK'S ENGAGEMENT NEWS: WATCH!

If Garner and Miller were to go ahead with a wedding, this would be her second time walking down the aisle following her previous union with ex-husband Ben Affleck . The former flames share children Violet , 17, Seraphina , 14, and Samuel , 10.

Miller was also previously married to Caroline Campbell , with whom he shares two kids.

When news of their romance first broke —Garner and Miller had already been seeing each other for six months at the time — an insider gushed: "Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship."

And while the public rarely sees the two out together, their blended brood has apparently started to see more and more of each other.

It was reported last year that "John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids " at Garner's 50th birthday celebration in April 2022. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife," said a source of her birthday bash.

HOW JENNIFER GARNER & BOYFRIEND JOHN MILLER'S RELATIONSHIP DIFFERS FROM BENNIFER 2.0: THEY 'DON'T NEED ANYONE ELSE’S VALIDATION,' SAYS SOURCE

Another insider revealed three months later that Garner and Miller were “spending more time” with each other’s children and “getting quite close” as a blended family unit.

OK! reported that Garner is keen on keeping their relationship out of the public eye, as she and the CEO of CaliBurger often "meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes."

Us Weekly reported that Garner isn't ready to walk down the aisle yet.

